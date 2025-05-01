Rams’ $80 Million Decision Fuels Trade Speculation After Draft

The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed on a new contract that will keep the Pro Bowl passer in LA through the life of what was a four-year, $160 million contract after offseason trade speculation, and the structure has not gone unnoticed.

Stafford, 37, and the Rams are essentially in a year-to-year situation, with retirement looming in the background.

Still, the move to re-work his deal, and how they did so, bodes well for future Rams moves.

“Stafford’s newly revised deal opens up $8.7 million in 2025, dropping his cap hit from $49.67 million to $40.97 million. Heading into the summer, that will give the Rams $24.6 million in effective cap space,” Turf Show Times’ Blaine Grisak wrote on April 30.

“That extra cap space allows for more player signings if needed or to take on the contract of a certain Miami Dolphins cornerback. During the draft, there were reports that the Rams were one of the teams that have inquired on Jalen Ramsey. If Ramsey has his choice, a return to the Rams is likely the most attractive destination.”

Matthew Stafford's new contract w/Rams via OverTheCap. Stafford's cap number drops from $49.6M to $40.9M. Very team-friendly. Only $41.7M in '26. This becomes the Rams window to win! Rams cap space going into '25 is $24.6M. There's a void year in 2027 with a $33.6M cap-hit. pic.twitter.com/JnrpHosjyX — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) April 30, 2025

Grisak characterized the deal as “very team friendly.”

If it helps the Rams facilitate a trade – be it for Ramsey or another high-caliber player before the season – the deal certainly will be.

Jalen Ramsey Trade Remains Speculative Rams Target

Ramsey spent three full seasons with the Rams. He arrived one season before Stafford. Both were key to the Rams’ Super Bowl run in 2021. After they traded him away in 2023 to the Dolphins, and two seasons in South Beach, Ramsey is back on the trade block.

“The #Dolphins and seven-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he played elsewhere in 2025,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on April 15. “Miami and Ramsey, due $25.1M fully guaranteed this season, could be parting ways.”

Despite a potential move creating a need for the Dolphins, the situation remains headed toward a separation.

“Jalen Ramsey, from what I understand, is still going to be a expected separation at some point,” NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe said on “The Insiders” on May 1. “That marriage is essentially dissolved.”

The Rams have held talks with the Dolphins, potentially regarding Ramsey.

Play

Ramsey is in the final year of a five-year, $100 million contract. However, he will begin a three-year, $72.3 million extension in 2026.

A pre-June 1 trade would hit the Dolphins with $25.2 million in dead money to $8.5 million in savings, per OTC. Waiting until after June 1 would give them $9.9 million in savings with a $6.7 million dead cap hit.

That could offer a rough timeline for when to expect a resolution.

The Rams could cut Ramsey in 2026, saving $18 million with $4.6 million in dead money. Waiting after June 1 of 2027 would free up $31.1 million while penalizing them $4.9 million.

Matthew Stafford Set to Overtake Aaron Rodgers

Over The Cap broke down the structure of Stafford’s new deal, and the Rams QB received a sizeable raise from his previous deal, which was his second after his trade from the Detroit Lions.

“Stafford and the Rams agreed to a new two year $80 million contract in 2025. The new contract has $40 million in guarantees. This is a $26 million raise from his prior contract with $17 million coming in the first year,” OTC wrote on April 30. “Stafford has multiple option bonuses worth up to $24 million in both 2025 and 2026. There are multiple void years for salary cap purposes. Stafford’s cap number in 2025 decreased by $2.2 million as a result of the new contract.”

Stafford is also poised to climb the all-time earnings list. He is currently second on the list behind Aaron Rodgers ($381.7 million) at $364 million. The $17 million Stafford is due in Year 1 would put him just under Rodgers.

Matthew Stafford is currently 2nd in All-Time Career Earnings in the NFL 👀 pic.twitter.com/9kIq3FtM3y — RamsNation (@LARamsey46) February 25, 2025

Triggering his bonuses could make the Rams QB the highest-earning in NFL history.

Stafford assuming the No. 1 spot would depend on what, if any, kind of contract Rodgers signs this offseason. Rodgers remains a free agent, but has a suitor in the Pittsburgh Steelers.