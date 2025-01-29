Matthew Stafford’s Former Teammate Pushes $160 Million Rams QB Trade

Matthew Stafford holds the keys to much of the Los Angeles Rams’ offseason planning.

Whether or not he decides to retire is only part of the equation. The Rams would then also need to determine the best way to build around or without him moving forward. That is where ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes the Las Vegas Raiders could step in and up.

Orlovksy suggested that the Raiders among others put in a call to Rams general manager Les Snead to inquire about Stafford.

“I think the first call I would make would be to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams to figure out what Stafford’s plans are,” Orlovsky said on “NFL Live” on January 28. “Is he going to play? Is he going to retire? Do they want him back? Honestly, if I were the Giants, if I were the Steelers – if I were a lot of teams – that would be my No. 1 call. Raiders, try to see kind of what the plan is for Matthew Stafford.”

Orlovsky – who signed with the Rams in 2017 but never suited up – spent two-plus seasons (from 2015 into the 2017 campaign) as Stafford’s teammate on the Detroit Lions.

Stafford, who turns 37 years old in February, is on a four-year, $160 million contract.

Rams Face Financial Implications Around Matthew Stafford’s Decision

Stafford and the Rams re-worked the deal, removing his guarantees in 2025 beyond a $4 million roster bonus that is due on the third day of the new league year. With $364 million in career earnings, Stafford’s decision does not have to be financially driven.

However, this is the second offseason the Rams have gone through uncertainty around Stafford with his indecision following the 2023 season leading to the restructured deal.

Stafford has cap hits of $49.7 million and $53.7 million over the next two seasons.

Over The Cap projects the Rams to have $38.2 million in cap space for the 2025 offseason. The Rams could restructure Stafford’s contract, which would clear another $12.9 million. LA could clear up to $27 million (with $22.7 million in dead money) by trading or cutting Stafford.

Neither Stafford nor his wife, Kelly, have provided much clarity about what the two-time Pro Bowl QB will do.

He has been a topic of discussion following the 2024 season even outside of his future.

Eagles Players Praise Matthew Stafford After Playoff Game

The Rams lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff. But Stafford earned the respect of his opponents.

“Matthew Stafford is a great quarterback, man. He has a great arm, man. And he sees things before it’s coming. It’s a couple times that he zipped the pass past my ear, and it was humming. We’re trained to read the quarterback eyes. He [Stafford] looking somewhere else, and then throw it to a no-look man. That is just amazing,” Eagles edge rusher Nolan Smith said on “Rearview” on January 23.

“We … watched him on film and got prepared for the week. Once you do that, it’s really nothing. But when we seen him in the game, it was just special. Seeing him as a special player, a special quarterback. And, man, he just got an arm talent out this world.”

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who was Stafford’s teammate for seven seasons on the Lions, also weighed in on facing the Rams QB.

“It was fun as hell until he started trying me the last two drives,” Slay told Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner on January 19. “Like godd***, Staff. Like, damn. Calm the f*** down. Like, s***. I know you’ve been slinging this motherf*****. Sling that motherf***** somewhere else.”

Stafford had 324 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions on 59.1% completion in the loss.