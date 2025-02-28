$100 Million Offer Emerges as Rams Set to Retain Matthew Stafford: Report

The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford are working toward a resolution that will leave the Pro Bowler in LA.

“The #Rams and QB Matthew Stafford are finalizing an agreement to keep him in Los Angeles, sources tell, @NFLonFOX. Despite the relationship getting contentious at times, and significant interest from the Raiders and Giants, both sides were able to hash things out for him to stay in LA,” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported on X on February 28.

“The #Raiders and #Giants made aggressive financial offers to Matthew Stafford, including multi-year deals with significant guarantees, per sources. While the Rams’ offer will fall short of those figures, Stafford and the team let cooler heads prevail and everyone agreed that staying in LA—without relocating his family—gives him the best chance at another Super Bowl. And now it’s done.”

The Rams had granted Stafford’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, permission to speak with other teams. They wanted to gauge their Pro Bowl QB’s market. The Rams have also weighed a trade this offseason.

They now know, and one issue the Rams want to avoid could be inevitable.

Stafford had the framework for deals with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants. They range from $90 to $100 million guaranteed. The advanced talks fueled speculation.

“Matters continue to escalate between Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his top two potential trade suitors, the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, according to league sources,” The Athletic Staff wrote on February 28.

“Each team has outlined to Stafford what their contract offers would be, if Stafford were to be traded, league sources said. The Giants and Raiders discussed two-year deals that included between $90 million and $100 million guaranteed, and they’re expecting a resolution soon; Stafford is set to meet with the Rams in Los Angeles on Friday.”

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue deemed it a “three team conversation” for Stafford at this point.

Stafford is heading into Year 3 of a four-year, $160 million contract. But only had $4 million in guarantees. The Rams have also been on the lower end of the offer scale so far.

Over The Cap projects the Rams will have $44 million to spend this offseason. But they also have a roster that has trended younger in recent seasons.

Now they can figure the rest of the puzzle out.

Insider: Rams Prefer Year-to-Year Approach With Matthew Stafford

Many viewed the financial aspect as the potential issue in Stafford’s potential return. Both sides resolved the issue before free agency in March.

This is also the second straight offseason that Stafford and the Rams have gone through this.

“This is a money issue, and Matthew Stafford wants to be paid what he thinks he’s worth. He wants to be paid more than $50 million,” NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reported on “Good Morning Football” on February 24.

“There are teams that are willing to pay him more than what the Rams are currently willing to pay him.”

According to The Athletic, the Rams prefer to remain “year-to-year” with Stafford.

“Typically, they have averaged an annual salary of $40 million to $45 million for Stafford, who signed an extension with the team in the spring of 2022 after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl win,” The Athletic staff wrote.

“That money ranks at about the middle of the league this year at the position, while Stafford has largely produced like a top-10 quarterback during his tenure with the Rams. However, as Over the Cap initially noted, his cash salary currently ranks No. 7 since signing the extension into 2025 at $152 million.”

Optimism Remains Matthew Stafford Will Return to LA

Discussions with two other teams reached a fairly advanced stage. But optimism remains that Stafford and the Rams will also find common ground. That would pave the way for his return.

“By the time everyone here leaves in Annapolis, all sides expect a resolution,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “The Insiders” on February 27. “We’ve talked a lot about the Raiders and the Giants and Stafford’s representation, the conversations with them. Do not rule out a return to the Rams.

“It does seem as the conversations pick up over the course of the next 24 hours, that Matthew Stafford returning to the Rams is at least possible. We will see if it ramps up to likely, potentially [February 28].”

Schrager echoed Rapoport’s sentiments while noting that the money remained a hurdle.

“The truth of the matter is the league year starts on March 12th. Can’t even make a trade until March 12th,” Schrager said on “Good Morning Football” on February 28. “There have been a lot of conversations in the last 24 hours between Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford directly.

“I would expect the more conversations they have – and it’s the two of them, it’s not agent talking to [teams]. It’s the quarterback and the coach.”