Hi, Subscriber

$100 Million Offer Emerges as Rams Set to Retain Matthew Stafford: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts against the Buffalo Bills.

The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford are working toward a resolution that will leave the Pro Bowler in LA.

“The #Rams and QB Matthew Stafford are finalizing an agreement to keep him in Los Angeles, sources tell, @NFLonFOX. Despite the relationship getting contentious at times, and significant interest from the Raiders and Giants, both sides were able to hash things out for him to stay in LA,” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported on X on February 28.

“The #Raiders and #Giants made aggressive financial offers to Matthew Stafford, including multi-year deals with significant guarantees, per sources. While the Rams’ offer will fall short of those figures, Stafford and the team let cooler heads prevail and everyone agreed that staying in LA—without relocating his family—gives him the best chance at another Super Bowl. And now it’s done.”

The Rams had granted Stafford’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, permission to speak with other teams.  They wanted to gauge their Pro Bowl QB’s market. The Rams have also weighed a trade this offseason.

They now know, and one issue the Rams want to avoid could be inevitable.

Stafford had the framework for deals with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants. They range from $90 to $100 million guaranteed. The advanced talks fueled speculation.

“Matters continue to escalate between Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his top two potential trade suitors, the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, according to league sources,” The Athletic Staff wrote on February 28.

“Each team has outlined to Stafford what their contract offers would be, if Stafford were to be traded, league sources said. The Giants and Raiders discussed two-year deals that included between $90 million and $100 million guaranteed, and they’re expecting a resolution soon; Stafford is set to meet with the Rams in Los Angeles on Friday.”

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue deemed it a “three team conversation” for Stafford at this point.

Stafford is heading into Year 3 of a four-year, $160 million contract. But only had $4 million in guarantees. The Rams have also been on the lower end of the offer scale so far.

Over The Cap projects the Rams will have $44 million to spend this offseason. But they also have a roster that has trended younger in recent seasons.

Now they can figure the rest of the puzzle out.

Insider: Rams Prefer Year-to-Year Approach With  Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

GettyMatthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a game against the New York Jets.

Many viewed the financial aspect as the potential issue in Stafford’s potential return. Both sides resolved the issue before free agency in March.

This is also the second straight offseason that Stafford and the Rams have gone through this.

“This is a money issue, and Matthew Stafford wants to be paid what he thinks he’s worth. He wants to be paid more than $50 million,” NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reported on “Good Morning Football” on February 24.

“There are teams that are willing to pay him more than what the Rams are currently willing to pay him.”

According to The Athletic, the Rams prefer to remain “year-to-year” with Stafford.

“Typically, they have averaged an annual salary of $40 million to $45 million for Stafford, who signed an extension with the team in the spring of 2022 after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl win,” The Athletic staff wrote.

“That money ranks at about the middle of the league this year at the position, while Stafford has largely produced like a top-10 quarterback during his tenure with the Rams. However, as Over the Cap initially noted, his cash salary currently ranks No. 7 since signing the extension into 2025 at $152 million.”

Optimism Remains Matthew Stafford Will Return to LA

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

GettyMatthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during warm-ups before a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Discussions with two other teams reached a fairly advanced stage. But optimism remains that Stafford and the Rams will also find common ground. That would pave the way for his return.

“By the time everyone here leaves in Annapolis, all sides expect a resolution,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “The Insiders” on February 27. “We’ve talked a lot about the Raiders and the Giants and Stafford’s representation, the conversations with them. Do not rule out a return to the Rams.

“It does seem as the conversations pick up over the course of the next 24 hours, that Matthew Stafford returning to the Rams is at least possible. We will see if it ramps up to likely, potentially [February 28].”

Schrager echoed Rapoport’s sentiments while noting that the money remained a hurdle.

“The truth of the matter is the league year starts on March 12th. Can’t even make a trade until March 12th,” Schrager said on “Good Morning Football” on February 28. “There have been a lot of conversations in the last 24 hours between Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford directly.

“I would expect the more conversations they have – and it’s the two of them, it’s not agent talking to [teams]. It’s the quarterback and the coach.”

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, , ,

Los Angeles Rams Players

Davis Allen's headshot D. Allen
AJ Arcuri's headshot A. Arcuri
Tutu Atwell's headshot T. Atwell
Steve Avila's headshot S. Avila
Stetson Bennett's headshot S. Bennett
Bobby Brown's headshot B. Brown
Quintez Cephus's headshot Q. Cephus
Blake Corum's headshot B. Corum
Kamren Curl's headshot K. Curl
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Justin Dedich's headshot J. Dedich
Kevin Dotson's headshot K. Dotson
Cobie Durant's headshot C. Durant
Ethan Evans's headshot E. Evans
Tony Fields's headshot T. Fields
Braden Fiske's headshot B. Fiske
Emmanuel Forbes's headshot E. Forbes
Neville Gallimore's headshot N. Gallimore
Jimmy Garoppolo's headshot J. Garoppolo
A.J. Green's headshot A. Green
Nick Hampton's headshot N. Hampton
Rob Havenstein's headshot R. Havenstein
Jack Heflin's headshot J. Heflin
Tyler Higbee's headshot T. Higbee
Michael Hoecht's headshot M. Hoecht
Jake Hummel's headshot J. Hummel
Tanner Ingle's headshot T. Ingle
Brennan Jackson's headshot B. Jackson
Jonah Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Alaric Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Desjuan Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
John Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Shaun Jolly's headshot S. Jolly
Joshua Karty's headshot J. Karty
Derion Kendrick's headshot D. Kendrick
Kamren Kinchens's headshot K. Kinchens
Cooper Kupp's headshot C. Kupp
Quentin Lake's headshot Q. Lake
Cam Lampkin's headshot C. Lampkin
KT Leveston's headshot K. Leveston
Beaux Limmer's headshot B. Limmer
Hunter Long's headshot H. Long
Warren McClendon's headshot W. McClendon
Jaylen McCollough's headshot J. McCollough
Conor McDermott's headshot C. McDermott
Dylan McMahon's headshot D. McMahon
Larrell Murchison's headshot L. Murchison
Puka Nacua's headshot P. Nacua
Eli Neal's headshot E. Neal
Joe Noteboom's headshot J. Noteboom
David Olajiga's headshot D. Olajiga
Colby Parkinson's headshot C. Parkinson
Troy Reeder's headshot T. Reeder
Ronnie Rivers's headshot R. Rivers
Demarcus Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Christian Rozeboom's headshot C. Rozeboom
Cody Schrader's headshot C. Schrader
Xavier Smith's headshot X. Smith
Omar Speights's headshot O. Speights
Matthew Stafford's headshot M. Stafford
Drake Stoops's headshot D. Stoops
Keir Thomas's headshot K. Thomas
Tre Tomlinson's headshot T. Tomlinson
Kobie Turner's headshot K. Turner
Jared Verse's headshot J. Verse
Josh Wallace's headshot J. Wallace
Alex Ward's headshot A. Ward
Jordan Whittington's headshot J. Whittington
Kyren Williams's headshot K. Williams
Darious Williams's headshot D. Williams
Ahkello Witherspoon's headshot A. Witherspoon
Charles Woods's headshot C. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

$100 Million Offer Emerges as Rams Set to Retain Matthew Stafford: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x