Rams Add New Wrinkle to Trade Speculation Around Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams have granted Matthew Stafford’s representatives permission to speak with other teams about the parameters around a trade. That would likely include a new contract for the two-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the intel. However, Pelissero also noted that the end goal was not necessarily to find Stafford a new home.

Instead, Stafford and the Rams would like to get a feel for the market.

“My understanding has been that the Rams have been in conversations with his agent, that they’ve also given his agent permission to talk to other clubs and just figure out, ‘Hey, if it became available, if there were a trade, what would the numbers be elsewhere here?’” Pelissero said on “The Rich Eisen Show” on February 22.

“That kind of that takes care of multiple things. It takes care of, No. 1, what Matthew Stafford could get if we got to a trade. Because you wouldn’t be able to execute a Matthew Stafford trade without having a new deal in place.”

Pelissero believes the “priority” is Stafford returning to the Rams despite the permission.

“It gives the Rams an idea – and Stafford – an idea of, ‘Hey, we’re going to try to work together. Are we going to be able to work out a new contract to keep him in LA?” Pelissero said.

“It would make sense for this to one way or another come to a head within the next few weeks here, because everybody is going to need an alternative if they’re not able to work something out in LA.”

Pelissero clarified that conversations had not progressed to potential trade compensation.

Aaron Rodgers Rams Buzz Picking Up Amid Matthew Stafford Trade Exploration

As Stafford’s future with the Rams has become increasingly uncertain, LA has been similarly linked to outgoing New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a potential replacement. The latest link comes from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler during “Sports Center” on February 22.

Fowler pointed to the dominos that would have to fall before Rodgers became an option for the Rams, most notably Stafford.

Fowler also noted the Rams’ potential appeal to Rodgers, who has ties to the organization.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter expressed similar sentiments about Rodgers’ potential interest in the Rams and the other factors at play on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” on February 18. Schefter called the Rams a “logical fit” for Rodgers, a California native.

Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd also pushed the idea that Rodgers would fit with the Rams.

“This sounds crazy. The Matt Stafford-to-the-Giants thing is real. I am told they [the Rams] like Matt Stafford, but he’s old,” Cowherd said on “The Herd” on February 13.

“Rams want inexpensive, rental quarterback for one year, so. And I’ll say this again: giving Aaron Rodgers the key keys to the kingdom? I’m not interested in that. I know what his personality is, right? I’m not interested in that. But having Aaron come as a one or a two-year rental/rehab? Absolutely.”

Matthew Stafford Trade Saga Reaching Peak

The conversation around starting Stafford this offseason began in earnest following Rams general manager Les Snead’s comments during his season-ending press conference. Snead acknowledged Stafford has two more seasons on his four-year, $160 million contract.

The Rams GM also left the door open for teams to call and inquire about trading for Stafford.

“I think Matthew probably disturbed our rejuvenation period. Because I think we did play in the Divisional Round that year. And then maybe a week later is when it leaked that, ‘Hey, he would like to be traded,’ and the Lions were thinking of trading him. So we had to get back to work a little bit quicker than we wanted to,” Snead told reporters on January 24.

“On trades …, that’s one thing too. It’ll take someone calling or us reaching out if we want to do – that’s the things that’ll be determined down the road here.”

“Do we want to be in LA? Yeah, but a lot has to happen,” Kelly Stafford said on “The Morning After” podcast on February 6. “My husband has never – [he] wants to win. He’s not trying to put a team in a bad situation. If you’re catching my drift, you’re catching my drift. He wants to win. He’s on the end of his career. Wants to win. But there has to be a slight feeling of being valued and respected.”