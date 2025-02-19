Rams Called ‘Logical Fit’ for Super Bowl Champ Amid Matthew Stafford Trade Talk

The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford have reached a crossroads. The question remains whether they will continue down the same path in 2025. If not, ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers could fit the Rams.

Both players have one Super Bowl victory on their resumes. But Rodgers is nearly five years older, and he is coming off a down two-season tenure with the Jets.

However, he could make for a sound pivot from Stafford if the Rams go that route.

“If the Rams couldn’t get a deal done with Stafford, if they decided to trade him – a lot of ifs involved – LA would be a logical fit for Aaron Rodgers to me,” Schefter said during the “Adam Schefter Podcast” on February 18. “He’s from there. I’m sure he’d love to play for Sean McVay. That would be an obvious fit.

“If, somehow, the Rams and Stafford can’t get a deal worked out, then Matthew Stafford gets traded, then Aaron Rogers, in my mind, would be thrilled with the idea of going to Los Angeles. And the Rams could probably get him at a lower cost than it would be for Matthew Stafford. They’d get draft pick compensation back for Stafford. So you could see where the Rams would say, ‘Is that a more desired alternative?’”

“If the Rams and Stafford figure out a deal, it’s a moot point. But that’s the whole thing, and that shows you how these things change,” Schefter said.

“Again, No. 1 alternative: re-sign Matthew Stafford. That, to me, is obvious. But if you can’t, now we start to get the quarterback dominoes falling, the quarterback carousel turning, and Aaron Rodgers, to me, would come into play in LA.”

Rodgers had 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on 63% completion in 2024.

He was 5-12 with the Jets while Stafford led the Rams to a 10-6 record with a 3,762-20-8 line on 65.8% completion.

Matthew Stafford, Rams Set to Renew Contract Talks Amid Aaron Rodgers Chatter

The idea of trading Stafford remains as a potential option for the Rams. But Schefter believes the primary objective for both sides is to continue their relationship.

“They’ve been trying to see if they can work out a new contract. And if they can, Matthew Stafford will remain in Los Angeles, and he’ll remain a Ram. But he’s due $35 million this year. None of it is guaranteed. And it’s up to those two sides to figure out a number that the Rams can live with, that Matthew Stafford is more comfortable with, that would enable him to continue and finish his NFL career with the Rams. That’s the goal, I believe, of both sides,” Schefter said.

“If they can’t figure it out, and if they disagree on what that number is and should be, then that’s where the trade scenario comes into play. And that’s where teams are waiting to see if the Rams are open and willing to move off of Matthew Stafford. As of right now, that’s not the focus. The focus is to get a deal worked out. But … that could change at any time. Talks could go south.”

That aligns with a report from The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue about future negotiations.

“Matthew Stafford’s situation remains fluid,” Rodrigue wrote on February 17. “The sides met to talk before the Super Bowl, although not much progressed after their opening conversations, and will pick back up in the coming weeks, a league source said. “It’s not a given that Stafford will remain with the Rams despite both sides’ initial openness to work out a deal.

“It’s not a given that Stafford will remain with the Rams despite both sides’ initial openness to work out a deal.”

Matthew Stafford Predicted to Stay With Rams

The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher predicted the Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion would return to the Rams next season.

“If the Rams trade Stafford, they would be left without any good options in free agency on the draft. That just doesn’t seem like a move that Les Snead would make unless they have some sort of big trick up their sleeve,” Mosher wrote on February 18. “Don’t expect the Rams to move Stafford this offseason, as all of the potential trade talk is likely just leverage for the eventual contract extension/raise.”

Mosher pointed to the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers as potential landing spots for Stafford. But that is only if the QB and Rams get to that point.