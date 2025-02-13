Hi, Subscriber

Rams Urged to Sign $112 Million MVP QB Amid Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors

Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams runs off the field after a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is potentially the “biggest domino” of the offseason with New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers falling somewhere behind him.

The Rams will need a quarterback if decide to pivot from Stafford. One option: Rodgers.

The Jets announced on February 13 that they informed Rodgers they intend to move on, and Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd believes Rodgers needs a “third act,” possibly with the Rams who he says should trade Stafford to another New York team in the Giants.

The Monda Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer believes Rodgers would be open to playing for the Rams, though he spoke in a general sense.

Still, Cowherd’s suggestion and Breer’s take come as the Rams’ odds of landing the four-time MVP rose from +1000 on February 11 to +700 on February 13, moving from the seventh-best to fifth, per DraftKings.

“I was talking to a longtime NFL exec, and he said, ‘This is not crazy,’ okay? The Rams like Matt Stafford, but they’re tiring of the constant quarterback talk, his wife saying things publicly. They’re not real happy with Cooper Kupp going public was something they tried to keep quiet they’re kind of over Cooper Kupp, and with that, a little bit Matt Stafford. They like him, but they don’t want to restructure his deal and give him a big contract,” Cowherd said on “The Herd” on February 13.

“They [the Giants] are going to make a move, I believe, on Matt Stafford.”

Rams Seeking Top-5 Pick, Not Targeting QB in 2025 Draft

Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

GettyMatthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams talks with Cooper Kupp #10 during a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cowherd also shared details about what he was hearing on the Rams’ asking price in a potential trade for Stafford.

“I’m told they [the Rams] want the Giants’ first-round pick at No. 3. So they probably want a first, a second [or] a first, a third. But you got to pay Stafford if you’re the Giants. You have to give him a new deal. They’ll probably get a first and a fourth,” Cowherd said.

“Let’s just talk about that No. 3 pick. The Rams want that number three pick in the draft because they’re drafting way later. They want to take that pick, move down, and get more picks. Why? So they have extra picks for next year when they have to move up to get a quarterback. So what the Rams will be in the market for if Matt Stafford moves, is a one-to-two-year rental at quarterback.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shot down the idea that the Giants would meet that asking price.

“Aaron needs a rehab. Packers got better without him, his image, big advertisers not interested. Jets was a mess. He needs a rehab. Got a house in Malibu. West Coast guy, by the way, in a division with Geno Smith, Kyler Murray, Brock Purdy, Aaron Rodgers,” Cowherd said.

“Now he gets [Sean] McVay, an established O-line, an excellent young defense. Remember: Matt LaFleur’s brother is the OC with Sean McVay. Well, he’s been in that system before, so Aaron knows the system with the Rams. I believe Aaron is craving infrastructure, stability, a head coach. He respects organizational excellence.”

Aaron Rodgers Could Fit Rams’ Plans Better Than Matthew Stafford

Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Rams

GettyAaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets smiles before a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cowherd pointed to the postseason and the lack of success immobile quarterbacks had with Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions serving as the only other example. The outspoken media personality also cautioned bout investing too heavily in Rodgers.

“This sounds crazy. The Matt Stafford-to-the-Giants thing is real. I am told they [the Rams] like Matt Stafford, but he’s old,” Cowherd said.

“Rams want inexpensive, rental quarterback for one year, so. And I’ll say this again: giving Aaron Rodgers the key keys to the kingdom? I’m not interested in that. I know what his personality is, right? I’m not interested in that. But having Aaron come as a one or a two-year rental/rehab? Absolutely.”

Rodgers has earned the most money of any player in NFL history.

He also completed two seasons of a three-year, $112.5 million contract. Perhaps that sways his decision-making toward finding a proper fit and rehabilitating his career rather than simply signing with the highest bidder.

