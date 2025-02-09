Rams QB Matthew Stafford Gets Good News After Decision on Future

The Los Angeles Rams and the fan base may be able to breathe a collective sigh of relief about quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford already said he plans to play in 2025, and it appears he will remain with the Rams.

“Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely to return to L.A. in 2025, according to sources close to the situation. The past two seasons have been good for Stafford, who turned 37 on Friday and believes the Rams’ leadership gives them the ability to contend every year,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote on February 8. “Something will have to be done with Stafford’s contract, though, as was the case last offseason when the Rams slid $5 million of his 2025 money into 2024 and guaranteed him $40 million.”

“$4 million comes in the form of a 2025 roster bonus due next month. The rest of his 2025 compensation is a non-guaranteed $23 million. His current cap hit for 2025 is roughly $50 million, so look for the team to convert salary into bonuses again to lower the hit and move Stafford’s 2025 compensation into a range more befitting of a good starting NFL quarterback.”

That could explain the lack of trade chatter around Stafford.

Either way, it is good news for him since he should get a deal more commensurate with his value.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Stafford planned on playing in 2025. The insider also said it would likely take another contract restructure to keep him happy with the Rams.

“My understanding is Matthew Stafford does in fact plan to play next season. This is essentially what he sort of communicated to the Rams,” Rapoport said on “The Insiders” on January 29. “I would imagine they would have to look at his contract again. But for Stafford, who is like a young 37, and, certainly, he’s still got the arm – one of the best arms in the NFL – him expected to be back is a very good sign for this Rams team that looks like it is really, really coming on.”

Rams GM’s Comments Sparked Trade Speculation

Speculation around Stafford’s future with the Rams ratcheted up following general manager Les Snead’s comments.

“On trades …, that’s one thing too. It’ll take someone calling or us reaching out if we want to do [that],” Snead told reporters in January. “That’s the things that’ll be determined down the road here.”

However, they remain locked in with Stafford.

“People I’ve talked to with the Rams don’t sound overly concerned about Stafford leaving, despite the tricky contract situation. Last summer’s negotiation wasn’t easy, and this year’s could be even more difficult, considering his status as a top-shelf QB in a league starved for them,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in the same article as Graziano’s report.

“By all accounts, Stafford was happy with the direction of the offense this season, and multiple people with the team say it doesn’t seem as if changes are coming.”

Fowler suspected teams would still call about trading for Stafford, who would be the “top” option.

How happy Stafford remains could depend on which changes the Rams make to the roster. His top target for most of his tenure, Cooper Kupp, announced that the team informed him it planned to trade him this offseason.

Kelly Stafford Puts Rams on Blast Over Cooper Kupp

Kupp’s news drew a strong message from Stafford’s wife, Kelly, on her podcast. She also made it clear she would be on board with a change if it came to that.

“I will say the trading away of Cooper, I guess I’m just a little – I’m confused. Because we were one play away from going to the NFC Championship. And I think if we go, we win,” Kelly Stafford said on “The Morning After” podcast on February 6. “Then you’re in the Super Bowl, and I think we have a chance against Kansas City. One play away, and all of a sudden now in the offseason you’re talking about trading your veteran wide receiver who has been a pillar in this place for eight years since he got drafted and does far more than people know?

“And there’s now talk about trading your quarterback away? I don’t get it. It confuses me. But you know what? Again, I’m up for an adventure. Why not? Who’s to say I’m not gonna fall in love with another city and my kids aren’t going to experience how to live in a different place with different people?”

Stafford took a more diplomatic stance, acknowledging that trades happen across the NFL every offseason. Perhaps that is a sign he remains content with the organization’s direction even with their decision on Kupp.

“I just try to prepare myself to be the best version of myself and let the chips fall where they may,” Stafford told The Sports Daily’s DJ Saddiqi in an interview published on February 5.”