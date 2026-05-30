Rams’ Matthew Stafford Gets Strong Words as ‘Big Trouble’ Looms

Matthew Stafford understands the Los Angeles Rams’ decision to draft his eventual successor, Ty Simpson, and has expressed confidence in what they have around him amid their ongoing offseason program.

However, the Rams’ situation is as stable as their QB’s faith.

The Rams are top-heavy, as is often the case for teams that are as talented across the board among their starters as LA is.

Rams’ Roster Looms as ‘Main Obstacle’ for Matthew Stafford

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon cited “a lack of receiver depth” as Stafford’s “main obstacle” heading into the 2026 season with the Rams.

The Rams led the NFL in total offense, scoring, and passing offense last season. Stafford led the NFL in passing touchdowns and yards. Puka Nacua led in receptions and fellow wideout Davante Adams took the crown in receiving TDs.

There are significant questions behind the Rams’ top play-making duo, though.

“There isn’t a lot of talent or experience beyond Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at that position, which is far from ideal,” Gagnon wrote on May 29. “Adams is 33 years old and Nacua has encountered several alarming issues this offseason. If faced with extended stretches without either or both, the 38-year-old Stafford could be in big trouble.”

Both wideouts missed time last season, but in different games. LA defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 7. They went 1-2 without Adams from Week 16 through Week 18.

They could lean even more into their heavy personnel, with a plethora of tight end options on the roster. However, those looks are less explosive by default. They also worked largely due to the game-changing ability Adams and Nacua possess.

Stafford is also coming off an MVP-winning season for the Rams.

Matthew Stafford Gets Strong Words From Quentin Lake

Rams safety Quentin Lake offered strong thoughts on Stafford when asked to relate Simpson’s arm strength to the veteran.

Lake shut that down, noting there are less than a handful of QBs who have the same arm talent as Stafford, naming Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and “maybe,” Justin Herbert, while acknowledging that he has not played against Joe Burrow to include him in that group.

Stafford is simply in a different stratosphere than Simpson.

“He could throw 60 yards in the air, on a dime, every time. No hitch, no nothing, and it’s going to be right in the pocket every single time,” Lake said on “The Arena: Gridiron” on May 29. “It’s never going to be like that. It’s never Ty Simpson and Matthew Stafford–although Ty has a great arm, Matthew Stafford is a different breed.”

Lake’s remarks were not made to disparage Simpson, whom he praised for the work put in so far during the offseason program.

Still, the Rams are clearly banking on a different kind of QB in Simpson than what they have in Stafford, who, even during his more mobile years earlier in his career, was always known as a strong-armed pocket passer.

Simpson’s best traits are his football IQ and athleticism.

That transition will be one to monitor for the Rams. That will not happen until Stafford decides to finally call it a career and retire.