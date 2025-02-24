4 Teams Linked to Matthew Stafford Amid Rams Trade Rumors: Report

The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford could be headed for a divorce this offseason, especially if the bidding war that appears to be brewing continues to do just that.

“I’m not sure how the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford put this whole thing back together, but it’s going to take some work this week. And that, as I see it, is because Los Angeles, at this point, is working with a quarterback who knows what his value is to the other teams,” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer wrote on February 24.

“The teams you’d suspect would have their hat in the ring have, indeed, thrown their hats in the ring. The New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and others have shown interest.”

Breer notes that it is unclear exactly what it would take to pry Stafford from the Rams.

“If it’s a first-round pick, would the aforementioned teams still be willing to do a deal at more than $50 million per year?” Breer wrote. “If that first-round pick is in the top 10, as is the case with three of the aforementioned four teams, would the Rams be willing to take a 2026 pick instead of one this year? And if not, how in the world do the Rams fix this with Stafford?”

Breer also wrote that Stafford enjoys being in LA. Breer added that Rams head coach Sean McVay wants the QB to stay.

Rams’ Asking Price in Potential Matthew Stafford Trade Unclear

Stafford, 37, is entering Year 3 of a four-year, $160 million contract. However, the Rams adjusted Stafford’s contract during the 2024 offseason. That decision set the stage for a stalemate this offseason.

Rams general manager Les Snead fueled speculation during his season-ending press conference in January. He mentioned Stafford was still under contract for two more seasons.

Snead added that it “would take a team calling” for a Stafford trade to happen.

In a speculative exercise specifically regarding a potential Stafford trade to the Giants, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue lowered the bar on what the Rams might accept.

“Acquiring a pick high enough to package and move up for a top receiver or offensive lineman, or acquiring enough picks to package together to go after a few need positions would probably be worth listening to,” Rodrigue wrote on February 20. “In this case, I look less at that tasty No. 3 overall pick and more at No. 34 (and then some) … though you’ve got to at least ask, right?!”

Keeping Matthew Stafford Most Cost-Effective Option

The best financial decision for the Rams is keeping Stafford, albeit on a new deal. He is set to count $49.7 million against the salary cap in 2025 and $53.7 million in 2026.

According to Over The Cap, the Rams can save $27 million with $22.7 million in dead money if they trade Stafford with a post-June 1 designation. That is a $4.3 million net for 2025. They would still face another $22.7 million in dead cap space in 2026, though.

Restructuring Stafford’s contract would free up $12.9 million for 2025.

An extension for Stafford would yield $20.6 million in additional space in 2025 and another $23.8 million in 2026.