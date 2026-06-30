Rams Urged to Move on 11,000-Yard All-Pro ‘Threat’

The Los Angeles Rams can still stand to add more talent to their roster ahead of training camp, and there is a thought that Tyreek Hill could be a viable solution to the questions behind Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.

Hill is working his way back from an injury that cut his 2025 season short.

Still, if healthy, he could add a significant element to the Rams’ roster, the likes of which they have not truly had.

Rams Listed Pushed to Sign Tyreek Hill

Hill, 32, tore his ACL in Week 4 of the 2025 campaign. The former Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins star is working his way back heading into his 11th NFL season, possibly to the Rams, at some point in 2026.

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell noted that Hill “appears to be grinding his way back.”

Podell cited a recent video of a doctor visit that the eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro posted on YouTube. During the visit, the doctor told Hill that he had made significant progress.

“It’s likely that any NFL team interested in Hill’s services will wait to sign him until the 2010s All-Decade team wide receiver feels like he can clear a physical examination. That may not be until after the preseason is over or into the start of the 2026 season, given the complexity of a simultaneous ACL tear and knee dislocation,” Podell wrote on June 30.

“With the Los Angeles Rams all in for another Super Bowl pursuit in 2026 following the trade for 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, why not add Hill too? He wouldn’t have to be heavily relied on while playing alongside 2025 NFL receptions leader Puka Nacua and 2025 NFL receiving touchdowns leader Davante Adams. [Sean] McVay and 2025 NFL MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford could simply dial up a few shot plays for Hill every now and then while otherwise maximizing the threat of speed to create space for everyone else.”

Podell noted that with the Rams at $18.8 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, they should have enough room to land Hill on what should be a discount.

That could be faulty thinking for the Rams, though, if Hill is someone they would want to add.

Tyreek Hill Projected to Land Multi-Year Deal

The Rams landing Hill could be contingent on their willingness to invest in him beyond the 2026 season. He is coming off a three-year, $90 million contract with the Dolphins, with $146.2 million in career earnings.

Spotrac projected Hill’s market value at $15.1 million annually. They also suggested that he could command a two-year pact worth north of $30 million.

Hill has 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns on 819 career receptions.

A Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs in 2019, his game has always been predicated on his speed and shiftiness. At 5-foot-10, he already lacks the typical size the Rams prefer in McVay’s offense.

The Rams failed to utilize a similar skill set in Tutu Atwell. Atwell notably signed with the Dolphins in free agency this offseason.

Still, Hill’s track record speaks for itself, and it could be enough to entice the all-in Rams.