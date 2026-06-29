Rams Among Viable Landing Spots for 7,900-Yard Former 49ers All-Pro

The Los Angeles Rams have addressed almost every need projected for them ahead of the 2026 offseason, and they could cross another off their list with Deebo Samuel.

Samuel is someone whom head coach Sean McVay and the Rams are very familiar with.

After battling against him for years, the Rams could finally turn to the former San Francisco 49ers star to bolster their group, which already boasts a pair of All-Pro-caliber players in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Deebo Samuel Could Make Sense for Rams

Samuel began his career with one of the Rams’ NFC West rivals, the 49ers, as the 36th overall pick in 2019. He spent the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders, showing exactly why he could be a fitting potential target and addition for the Rams.

USA Today’s Jack McKessy ranked Samuel among the top remaining free agents.

“Injuries to lead wide receiver Terry McLaurin pushed Samuel into the No. 1 receiver role for Washington in 2025,” McKessy wrote on June 27, also noting an injury to Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. “Samuel finished the 2025 season leading the team with 72 catches, 727 yards and five touchdowns. He turned 30 in January and still could be a No. 2 wide receiver for many teams in the league in 2026.”

Samuel checked in as WR10 and the 62nd-best free agent overall during the 2026 offseason, per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

“Samuel is a dangerous ball carrier and yards-after-the-catch player who can provide a lift on shallow crossers, screens, jet sweeps and handoffs. He is savvy against zone coverage, with a sense for finding vacated holes in the middle of the field. He is not a consistent separator against tight coverage,” Popper wrote in February.

“Not as explosive as he once was, and he is coming off his worst scrimmage yards output since 2020. Samuel is limited as a true receiver, but he can be productive in the right offense with the right play caller.”

Samuel, a one-time First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler, has 7,951 career all-purpose yards.

Rams Had Brush With Disaster in 2026

The Rams may not need Samuel in the sense that they have several in-house candidates to fill the WR3 void behind Adams and Nacua, even in a platoon situation.

They are also expected to lean on their dynamic group of tight ends.

However, the Rams got a glimpse of what life is like without Nacua and Adams (at separate times) in 2025 due to injuries. Injuries to Nacua and Tutu Atwell (now of the Miami Dolphins) in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars made them go tight end heavy.

LA went 1-2 over the final three weeks of the regular season while Adams was sidelined, including the loss to the Seattle Seahawks that cost them (the Rams) the No. 1 seed.

That is as good a reason as any for the Rams to target Samuel.

Similarly, Samuel could view the Rams as his best chance to win and reach the Super Bowl, something he has done once before in his career. That was in 2023 while Samuel was still with the 49ers.

Deebo Samuel’s Projected Market Value in LA’s Wheelhouse

Per Over The Cap, the Rams have $18.8 million in space after their eventful offseason, which could include the return of franchise legend Aaron Donald. It would be tight and could require some adjusting, but the Rams could fit Samuel at his current projections.

Popper projected a one-year, $12.5 million deal. Sportrac projected his market value at a two-year, $32.5 million pact, which is only slightly higher in terms of annual salary.

Samuel was on a one-year, $17.5 million deal in 2025. He has $82.4 million in career earnings.