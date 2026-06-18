Surprising Rams Defender Called ‘Best Case Scenario’ over Myles Garrett

The Los Angeles Rams enter 2026 with increased expectations to win the Super Bowl. Adding NFL All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett just ascended those odds. But the former Cleveland Browns star surprisingly didn’t earn the “best case scenario” for his team title via one NFL analyst.

Garrett arrived June 1 in a blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves across the NFL and sports world. The reigning 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year got swapped for Jared Verse. Now his arrival inside the “Rams House” adds a new 2025 league leader to LA.

Garrett is expected to make a massive impact. Yet a Rams reporter believes it’s a less heralded name who holds the key to the team’s title run.

The Defender Rising as ‘Best Case Scenario’ for the Rams

CBS Sports NFL reporter Tyler Sullivan rolled out best and worst case scenarios for each team. Not surprising is Garrett playing a big part in the “best case” aspect. Sullivan points out the tandem between Garrett and another blockbuster defensive addition Trent McDuffie leading this defense to the promise land.

But Brock Vierra of Rams Wire on USA Today believes it’s not Garrett who holds the key. Nor is it McDuffie either.

Vierra calls this surprise defender his “best case scenario” pick: Free agent addition Jaylen Watson.

Why Jaylen Watson, not Myles Garrett, Enters Picture here

Vierra believes the work done to surround Garrett and McDuffie plays a massive role. That includes signing the unheralded cornerback from the Kansas City Chiefs.

“While the Rams were already a good team, especially after adding McDuffie and Garrett, it’s the other moves the Rams did that should ensure the best-case scenario that Sullivan illustrated comes true,” Vierra writes.

So he called Watson a larger move for the Rams by outlining this reasons: Watson can handle the more towering and physical wideouts.

He brings 6-foot-3 height to the field opposite of McDuffie. But the latter is shifty and quick enough to handle the speed options. While the former bottles the taller options.

The past Super Bowl winner with the Chiefs can counter Mike Evans, who the Rams will face twice this season. Evans joined the San Francisco 49ers to boost their own title chances in adding the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl winner of 2020.

Watson Returns to Southern California Thanks to the Rams

The long defender starred collegiately at Washington State before forming a tandem with McDuffie. But the Rams lure him back to Southern California.

Watson previously starred for Ventura College north of the Rams’ Woodland Hills facility. He established himself as a national recruit while playing for head coach Steve Mooshagian, who once coached the Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers in the early 2000s. Watson even visited his junior college alma mater after signing with the Rams during VC’s spring practices.

The former Pirates and Cougars star now aims to create new stardom in his return to Southern California. He’s projected to rise as the “best case scenario” for a team loaded on star power and envisioning a third Vince Lombardi Trophy coming home.