Rams Trade Pitch Lands 2-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker Amid Uncertain Future

The Los Angeles Rams have been linked to All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a potential trade with the Miami Dolphins. However, Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander could be a more economical target.

Alexander, 28, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Packers in the 2018 draft.

Injuries have plagued him, particularly in recent seasons. He is a top-notch defender when healthy, as evidenced by his two Pro Bowls and second-team All-Pro selections.

On April 30, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer floated the Rams among the teams that could have an interest in Alexander due to their lack of additions at corner this offseason. This Heavy Sports trade aims to pry Alexander loose from the Packers.

Rams get:

Jaire Alexander

2027 seventh-round pick

Packers get:

2026 third-round pick

2027 seventh-round pick

This deal follows the same structure as the Kansas City Chiefs’ trade sending two-time Super Bowl champion L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans in 2024.

Alexander has allowed opposing QBs to complete 60% or more of their passes in his direction twice in his career, in 2018 and 2023, per Pro Football Reference. He snagged 2 interceptions in 2024 and a career-high 5 INTs in 2022.

Ramsey has durability and accolades on his side.

Alexander is younger and cheaper than Ramsey, who is on a five-year, $100 million pact with a three-year, $72.3 million deal starting in 2026.

Finances a Focus in Potential Rams Trade for Packers CB Jaire Alexander

Breer did note a potentially significant hurdle to getting a deal done, though, and that is Alexander’s contract.

“I could throw the San Francisco 49ers, Rams, Steelers and Chiefs out there as teams that entered the draft with needs at the position, and didn’t take corners in the first two rounds of the draft. The question, to me, comes down to money. He’s due $17.5 million this year,” Breer wrote.

“Because of his recent injury history, that’s shown to be a bit rich for interested teams. Alexander, meanwhile, would rather be cut so he can pick his destination, and he might not be willing to help with a contract adjustment to facilitate a trade.”

PICK 6! Jaire Alexander high steps his way into the end zone for the @Packers TD!

📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/YcSr1WQaQI — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024

Alexander is in Year 3 of a four-year, $84 million contract.

He has cap hits of $24.6 million in 2025 and $27 million in 2026. But there is no more guaranteed money on his contract, per Over The Cap.

The Packers can trade him with a post-June 1 designation, saving $17.1 million with $7.5 million (of a $17.3 million hit) in dead cap in 2025. The biggest issue could be compensation for Green Bay.

Draft capital aside, moving a player in the deal would help alleviate some of the cap concern.

The Rams’ most expendable player may be one of their incumbent tight ends, Colby Parkinson or Tyler Higbee, after selecting Terrance Ferguson in Round 2 of the 2025 draft.

The Packers do not need a tight end, though. And there is no guarantee the Rams would want to move either, or anyone else, in a deal for Alexander as they make another Super Bowl run in 2025.

Per OTC, the Rams have $19.4 million in cap space.

‘All Options’ on Table for Packers CB Jaire Alexander

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in February that the Packers had already engaged in trade talks regarding Alexander, though he did not name the Rams or anyone else.

Rapoport also offered a different take on Alexander’s contract.

“They are open to moving him for the right price,” Schefter reported on X in February. “Alexander, still just 28 and a two-time Pro Bowler, is considered to be the most decorated CB available.

“Jaire Alexander’s contract, which was front-loaded, has just two years and $37M left — very tradable.”

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that Alexander’s exit from Green Bay is not guaranteed.

Xavier McKinney and Jaire Alexander with an early morning offseason workout together

“What once appeared to be a certain breakup now could be headed toward a reconciliation. A source told ESPN on Tuesday that all options are still on the table: a release, trade or return,” Demovsky wrote on April 29. “Alexander and the Packers had expressed frustration over the two-time All-Pro’s past two seasons, during which he missed games because of injuries and a suspension.”

That aligns with Breer’s take on a potential trade for Alexander, be it to the Rams or elsewhere, this offseason. The insider said that the “most likely scenario” is that Alexander remains with the Packers for 2025.

A decision like that on Alexander would, of course, leave the Rams to continue searching.