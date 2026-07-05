Rams Starter on Notice Amid Aaron Donald Interest: ‘Double-Edged Sword’

The Los Angeles Rams have made no secret of their interest in having 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time First Team All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald back in the mix. But it could invariably cut into Braden Fiske’s role in the Rams’ rotation.

It would be a disappointing turn for the former rookie standout. However, it is one that seemingly already begun even before Donald’s return was the possibility that it is.

The franchise icon coming out of retirement could set the winds of change back in motion.

Braden Fiske on Notice Amid Rams’ Interest in Aaron Donald

Turf Show Times’ Kenneth Arthur noted that Donald’s return would allow the Rams’ current interior defensive linemen to learn from the legend. However, he warned that it could prove to be a “double-edged sword” for Fiske.

Arthur noted Fiske finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and was ascending.

But Donald’s presence could portend Fiske’s playing time dipping again after it tailed off last season and that his “development is headed in the wrong direction.”

“If Fiske, Kobie Turner, and Poona Ford are meant to be one of the best defensive lines in the NFL already, leading a group that also includes recent draftees Tyler Davis, Ty Hamilton, and Tim Keenan as backups, would Aaron Donald’s return be exciting in the moment but stunt the Rams’ future?,” Arthur wrote on July 5.

“(Rams defensive coordinator) Chris Shula clearly felt it was safe to reduce Fiske’s snap count, going down from 661 to 542, or just 48 percent of L.A.’s total defensive snaps. In return, Tyler Davis got 42 percent, up from 29 percent in his rookie year.”

Fiske is more versatile than Davis, a former sixth-round pick and his 2024 draft classmate.

Fiske’s athleticism could allow him to kick outside as an edge rusher. He would still face a roadblock to playing time there behind Garrett.

The Rams like reserves Josaiah Stewart and Keir Thomas. The simplest answer could be that Donald plays a part-time role if he returns. That would allow Fiske to start. And since he and Donald would be rotating, Fiske would remain fresh enough to also see snaps on the edge.

Braden Fiske Could Follow Former FSU Teammate Out of LA

Despite his drop-off in sacks, Fiske’s issues are in run defense. The Rams increased Davis’ snaps after they signed Ford to replace Bobby Brown (Carolina Panthers). Those moves helped shore up their leaky run defense.

The Rams jumped from ranking 22nd in rushing yards allowed during the 2024 regular season to 12th in 2025.

LA traded 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse to the Cleveland Browns for Garrett.

A similar fate could befall Fiske, Verse’s former teammate at Florida State, if his role continues to be diminished, whether it be due to even more snaps for Davis or with Donald rejoining the Rams and being a reasonable facsimile of his previous self.

Fiske will be extension-eligible during the 2027 offseason. The Rams could use him to recoup some of their expended draft capital rather than explore an extension.

With players like Turner and Puka Nacua both eligible already, the Rams face some tough calls.