Rams Urged to Make $15 Million Move With Pro Bowler After Comments

The Los Angeles Rams have paid a lot of attention to several positions on their roster this offseason, highlighted by quarterback and wide receiver. Running back remains a position they intend to address, specifically Kyren Williams.

Rams general manager Les Snead spoke candidly about his plans to retain Williams, the No. 164 overall pick of the 2022 draft and a Pro Bowler in 2023.

The Draft Network’s Justin Melo believes Williams has “grossly outperformed” that deal.

“Williams’ representation should target the upper echelon … by setting designs on becoming the third-highest paid back in the league,” Melo wrote on April 1. “A three-year extension worth $46.5 million would pay Williams $15.5 million per campaign.

“Williams has developed into a three-down workhorse. The Rams should negotiate an extension with him in good faith.”

Play

Williams, 24, rushed for career highs of 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns on 319 attempts in 2024, ranking seventh, sixth, and third, respectively, with 182 yards and 2 TDs on 32 catches.

The Rams star ranks third in rushing attempts and yards and fourth in rushing TDs since 2023.

“Williams’ goal should be to find middle ground and sign an extension during training camp,” Melo wrote. “If Williams is forced to play out his rookie contract, he must maintain leverage by stringing together a third consecutive elite campaign.”

Williams is on an expiring four-year, $3.9 million contract that he has “grossly outplayed,” per Melo.

Rams Send Clear Message About Kyren Williams

Speaking at the annual NFL owners meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, Snead addressed Williams’ future with the organization. Snead said they “definitely” want a “long-term” deal with the young veteran.

“Kyren’s a great human, we all want this to work out, it’s just, can we agree upon a contract where we both feel like (it) is a win-win moving forward,” Snead said, per TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson on March 31. “And if it doesn’t happen this year, it doesn’t mean that Kyren’s not going to be a part (of the Rams) next year. It doesn’t mean we don’t do something a year from now.”

Snead expressed similar sentiments in January. Then, he said “he’s a Ram” of Williams, which is a term The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue noted is reserved for “heartbeat players.”

Play

Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed the Rams sent “something” to Williams’ agent.

“We’ve had dialogue with Drew [Rosenhaus]. We’ve sent something to him. We are actually scheduled to meet with Drew today [April 1] at some point. And so I’ve had conversations with Kyren. He knows how important he is to us. Obviously, he’s got another year left on his contract, so. But we’ll see if we can get something done,” McVay told reporters on April 1.

“As far as just bridging that gap, we’ll see how far that we have to go for that. But he is a very important part of what we want to be moving forward. What he’s meant to us, his toughness, his physicality. Just the energy at which he plays. He knows how much I love him.”

Rams Have Potential Backup Plan

Melo points out Rams’ 2024 third-round pick (No. 84 overall), Blake Corum, who failed to launch as a rookie but looms large amid the current context.

“The Rams selected former Michigan running back Blake Corum in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. That’s a premium draft slot for a running back,” Melo wrote. “If he takes a developmental step forward as a sophomore in 2025, it could impact Williams’ output and leverage.”

However, Snead has already indicated a plan to utilize both backs after drafting Corum.

Play

Corum rushed for 207 yards on 58 carries in 2024. He added another 58 yards on seven receptions but only saw an 11% snap share, per Pro Football Reference. He would need to take a significant leap in playing time to make up for any absence by Williams.

The Rams also have Ronnie Rivers, who owns a 63-249-0 career line and Cody Schrader (1-6-0) under contract. The 20205 draft is also deep at the running back position.