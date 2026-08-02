Rams Raise Eyebrows With Kyren Williams in Cooper Kupp Role

The Los Angeles Rams could tap into a past tendency to help bolster their future outlook, and Kyren Williams is the potential centerpiece of the could-be experiment.

It is something LA has done before, including during their last Super Bowl run, making it a fitting decision as they embark on what they hope is their next championship campaign as the prohibitive preseason favorites.

However, it could mean bad news for someone down the depth chart.

Kyren Williams in Cooper Kupp Role During Rams Training Camp Practice

Williams is coming off his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season and his fourth campaign with the Rams overall. However, the Rams were seen putting Williams in a spot he has rarely been in during his career so far.

Williams was returning punts during Saturday’s practice.

“Kyren Williams took the first two punt return reps at #Rams practice [eyes emoji],” a fan posted on X on August 1, including a video of the one of the reps.

Williams has returned six punts in his four-year career, including 1 during the 2025 regular season. But the Rams used former star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, now of the Seattle Seahawks, in a similar capacity during their 2021 title chase.

“I do find it interesting that Kyren Williams is returning punts,” Rams On SI’s Blaine Grisak posted on X on August 1 in reaction to the Rams’ approach with the 2023 Pro Bowler, adding “Don’t think Rams are going to take any chances on special teams. Could see Rams put Kyren back there like they did with Kupp.”

Notably, Kupp only returned one punt during that 2021 regular season.

However, he also had two kick returns and returned 9 punts the season before. Williams returned a career-high three punts during the 2023 season.

Kyren Williams Decision Could Be Bad News for Xavier Smith

Williams’ versatility is good for the Rams, who have 2024 third-round pick Blake Corum to take some of the workload on the ground off the veteran’s shoulders. It could spell the end for wide receiver Xavier Smith in LA, though.

“If [Williams becomes the Rams’ punt returner], not sure Xavier Smith has a roster spot,” Grisak said in his post.

Smith finished third among LA’s receivers and fourth on the team with 303 yards on 18 catches.

He was also the Rams’ primary punt returner with 27 runbacks. The next closest Ram was Williams with his lone attempt. Moreover, Smith returned 13 kicks, tied with Corum for the fewest among the four Rams with at leas one.

Whatever the Rams could lose in top speed or shiftiness, they would make up for with ball security and tackle-breaking ability.

Rams Special Teams Were Sore Spot for Sean McVay

Moving Williams into the primary punt returner’s role would also fit Rams head coach Sean McVay’s MO. McVay shook up the majority of the Rams’ core special teams, save for punter Ethan Evans.

That, combined with the Rams’ past decision on Kupp paints a convincing picture that Williams could next.

It will certainly be worth monitoring over the next several weeks.