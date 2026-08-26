Former Dolphins Running Back Planning to Return to College Football

With less than one month before the regular season, the Miami Dolphins have been busy churning out the bottom of their roster, hoping to improve their depth before having to make final cuts.

In order to make those moves, the team has had to move on from a large number of players. Among those players was a rookie running back whom the team released on August 10. Now, this former Miami Dolphins player intends to take advantage of the new college football system.

Former Miami Dolphins Running Back Intends to Return to College Football

After the Miami Dolphins released rookie undrafted running back Anthony Hankerson, Hankerson quickly signed with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately for Hankerson, his time with the Seahawks was brief as he was released after Seattle’s preseason game.

During that game, Hankerson carried the ball five times for only 10 yards. He also caught two passes, but did not do enough to impress Seattle’s staff. Hankerson was waived by Seattle on Monday.

Now, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz is reporting that the former Dolphins running back intends to go back to college football. Zenitz posted on X: “The #Seahawks plan to waive running back Anthony Hankerson and, if he clears waivers, he plans to return to college and enter the transfer portal, his agents @david_benzaken and @IanGrutman tell me and @chris_hummer”

Regarding the move, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “NFL players returning to college sports is a new trend that had started this year after a new ruling regarding NCAA eligibility, which allows players who left after four years to return to the college game, even if they’ve spent time on an NFL roster.

Strangely, now Dolphins fans could support their former players in the NCAA instead of elsewhere in the league.”

Anthony Hankerson’s Brief NFL Tenure

Hankerson will be among the first group of players to have a brief NFL appearance only to return to the NCAA. He will join former Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright, who after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns, now intends to join the LSU Tigers and reunite with head coach Lane Kiffin.

Regarding Hankerson’s college football career, Trey Daubert of Vendetta Sports Media wrote: “Hankerson was the bellcow and unquestioned starter with the Beavers. Over the last two years, we’re talking 479 carries, rushing for 2,168 yards (4.5 YPC) and 24 touchdowns. Also, lump in 49 receptions for 274 yards through the air too.”

With the Miami Dolphins having Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane under a long-term contract, aside from former draft picks Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright, Hankerson was always a longshot to make the roster. He is one of two undrafted free agent running backs that did not work out for the Dolphins this offseason.

During his final two seasons, Hankerson rushed for more than 2,000 yards and led all independent players in carries, even finishing with more than third-overall pick Jeremiyah Love. He will now hope to add on to that total. Whether he gets another chance at the NFL after the 2026 season remains to be seen.