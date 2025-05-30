The Miami Dolphins are by no means ready to compete for a Lombardi Trophy in 2025 – sadly for their fanbase.

But that does not mean they should just roll over and concede the entire season. Especially in light of the fact that this could be a very telling year with regards to the futures of both head coach, Mike McDaniel, and general manager, Chris Grier.

The Dolphins addressed their most glaring need in last month’s NFL draft – defensive tackle, drafting Kenneth Grant with the 13th overall pick, along with fellow DTs, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers in the fifth and seventh round.

Miami hit another core area of weakness in the second round when they moved up to select offensive guard, Jonah Savaiinaea, with the 37th pick in the draft.

Although there are still questions remaining at left tackle after the retirement of Terron Armstead, it seems like the team is happy to roll out 2024 second round pick, Patrick Paul in his stead in 2025.

Dolphins Need Reinforcements At Cornerback

So that leaves just one glaring area that the Dolphins need to address ahead of the regular season – cornerback. Even with no departures, it would still feel like a position group in need of a touch up, with Storm Duck currently set to start opposite Jalen Ramsey.

But with Ramsey now with one-and-a-half feet out of the door after both sides agreed to seek a trade this offseason, Miami really needs help on the perimeter.

Whilst the main waves of free agency may have concluded, there are still players out there that can make a difference; good players who have not yet found a new team for one reason or another.

Asante Samuel Jr. Proposed As A Future Replacement For Jalen Ramsey

And one of those said players is former Los Angeles Charger, Asante Samuel Jr., who Gilberto Manzano believes would be an ideal fit with the Dolphins.

“There are a handful of notable names available at this position,” Manzano writes, “but the cornerback market is being held up by the potential trade of Ramsey. If and when Ramsey is moved, the Dolphins should pick up the phone and call Samuel, a feisty defender who made 47 starts in four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Samuel played only four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, but the ’21 second-round pick didn’t miss a game in his first three seasons. Mike Hilton, Rasul Douglas and Stephon Gilmore are also available.”

Asante Samuel Jr.’s reason for not being signed – despite only being 5 years of age – comes almost solely down to the fact that he had neck surgery earlier this offseason.

Asante Samuel Jr., one of the top free agent corners in this year’s class, is waiting to sign with a new team after undergoing neck surgery in April, per sources. Samuel, who visited the Saints today, has a check-up in early July, after which he will reconvene with several… pic.twitter.com/mQJUkHsf9k — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 13, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

One always has to be careful with necks, but if he is medically cleared, do not be shocked if the Dolphins – or indeed many other teams – make a strong run at the former Florida State star.