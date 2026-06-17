Dolphins Land Big Jordyn Brooks Take Amid Cowboys Speculation

The Miami Dolphins have made major contract extension decisions over the last couple of weeks, signing De’Von Achane and Aaron Brewer. Moreover, the next player Miami needs to decide on is linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

As a result, the new Dolphins regime must figure out whether he’s someone they want to pay and be part of their rebuild. However, they could flip him for draft capital, and Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes trading the veteran is the best option.

“On the other hand, Brooks is Miami’s best player,” Sobleski wrote in a June 16 article. “He’s coming off an All-Pro season after leading the NFL in total tackles.

“Even so, he’s on the last year of his current deal and likely looking for a significant contract extension. The Dolphins can trade him and capitalize now instead of waiting for him to leave later.”

Dolphins Have a Valuable Trade Asset on Their Hands

Last season with the Dolphins, Brooks played 985 total snaps on defense, leading to a 77.8 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he recorded 124 solo tackles, 16 total pressures, and four sacks while having eight missed tackles.

As a result, any team looking to improve its linebacker group might want to consider asking what Miami will want for the player before the 2026 season starts. If he remains on the team and no extension happens, Brooks will likely be a candidate at the trade deadline, especially if the Dolphins aren’t close to contending for a playoff spot.

Early in the offseason, Miami’s new regime, led by Jon-Eric Sullivan, made moves to acquire draft picks to help its rebuild, including trading Jaylen Waddle and Minkah Fitzpatrick. As a result, it wouldn’t come as a surprise for Sullivan to offload players to stock up on picks for next offseason.

Could the Cowboys Be a Landing Spot for Jordyn Brooks?

One team that could be in the mix for Brooks is the Dallas Cowboys. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently floated a trade pitch in which he sees the Dolphins sending Jordyn Brooks and a 2028 Round 5 pick to the Cowboys while Miami receives a 2027 Round 2 pick and a 2028 Round 4 pick.

“It has been a dizzying offseason of player moves for the Miami Dolphins, who have cut or traded multiple big names,” Davenport wrote in a June 12 article. “… Enter the Dallas Cowboys. They have been wildly aggressive trying to bolster a defense that was the NFL’s worst last year.

“There are two new edge-rushers in veteran Rashan Gary and rookie Malachi Lawrence, two new starters at safety, and a new linebacker in Dee Winters. However, while Winters is a capable pro, he’s not the same caliber of player Brooks is. The Cowboys are perpetually all-in on a Super Bowl run—trading for Brooks would be a nice finish to the team’s defensive makeover.”

It will be interesting to see whether the Cowboys or any other contending team decides not just to trade for Brooks but also to give him an extension, given that he’s a free agent after the season and is looking for that long-term deal.