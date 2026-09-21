Dolphins Get Bleak Injury Update on Caleb Douglas After Week 2 Loss vs. 49ers

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins lost 35-13 against the San Francisco 49ers as the team fell to 0-2 for the second consecutive season.

Despite scoring only one touchdown for the second consecutive game, Miami’s offense was able to move the ball efficiently during the first half. Unfortunately, the Dolphins were unable to capitalize as they settled for field goals twice during the first half, and also missed a long-range field goal.

In the third quarter, things shifted as the Dolphins were outscored by San Francisco 21-0. Miami scored their lone touchdown with San Francisco having already removed most of its starters on defense.

To make matters worse, Dolphins rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas went down with an injury during the second half.

Miami Dolphins Get Bleak Injury Update on Caleb Douglas

The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly posted on X: “Caleb Douglas is leaving the Dolphins locker room with a boot on his right leg after sustaining an ankle injury. It’s very likely it’s precautionary stuff. At least let’s hope.”

After an impressive debut in which Douglas totaled 94 receiving yards, the rookie wide receiver took a step back in his second game as he finished with only 19 receiving yards. Additionally, the rookie wide receiver dropped his third target of the game.

Shortly after Douglas caught his second reception of the game, he left with an ankle injury with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Douglas would not return to the game. While Kelly expressed some optimism that the boot was a precautionary measure,his wearing one is definitely not positive news for a Miami team that already lacks receiving weapons.

Last week, New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown was seen leaving with a boot after his first game. Brown was later placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Miami will now hope that Douglas avoids a similar fate to Brown.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported that head coach Jeff Hafley did not have an update on Douglas’ injury after the game. If Douglas is forced to miss time, veteran wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who’s been inactive the first two weeks, is likely the obvious choice to replace the rookie.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers

Regarding the team’s wide receivers, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “The Dolphins trio of rookie wide receivers were rather quiet as well, as Caleb Douglas had two receptions for 19 yards (and left the game with an injury), Chris Bell was targeted once and Kevin Coleman Jr. wasn’t thrown to at all.”

Masala added on the rest of the offense: “Offensively, Miami’s offensive line, once again, had trouble protecting Malik Willis. The quarterback was sacked four times and seemed to be under fire on almost every dropback. They also didn’t help much in the running game, as De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II combined for 92 yards on 3.7 yards per carry.”

Whether the offensive line or the wide receivers were to blame for Miami remains to be seen on film, but the fact of the matter is that the Dolphins have managed only two touchdowns in their first two games this season. And now, the team may be without its leading receiver.