Dolphins Get Blunt Words on Filling Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb Roles

The Miami Dolphins said goodbye to several veteran leaders, such as Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb. Miami’s new regime decided to tear the team down and rebuild. Nonetheless, the Dolphins do have building blocks to help with rebuilding the team.

Miami’s new front office decided that, rather than trading De’Von Achane, they would extend him and keep part of the rebuild. On May 13, ESPN reported, citing a source, that Achane and the team agreed on a four-year contract extension worth $64 million.

Not only are the Dolphins keeping Achane long-term, but they are also counting on him to be a new leader on a rebuilding team. The running back spot is about having a bigger voice in the locker room after the departures of Hill and Chubb.

“Just like when somebody gets hurt and it’s just next man up,” Achane said on the May 25 edition of “The Set.” “That goes for me too. You already know I don’t need to want to talk and do all that, but now I kind of got to.

“Even if I don’t want to, that’s the position I’m in now. That’s just stuff I have to do now. Like you said, everybody goes, we still got Zach Sieler, but on the offensive side of the ball, it’s only me and [Aaron Brewer].”

Dolphins HC Wants De’Von Achane to Be More Vocal

Moreover, Achane spoke about the challenge of having a bigger voice in the dressing room with so many veterans like Hill and Chubb gone.

“I’m kind of getting used to it,“ Achane added. “I just get more comfortable. If we’re in the locker room, I’m talking to you all, having conversations with you all. I just look at it like that.

“These are my teammates. I can be more open and comfortable with them, so I just say what’s on my mind and go from there. Me and [Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley] had the same conversation.

“He said, ‘I know you’re not the vocal type of guy, but sometimes I might need you to speak up and say something.‘ I’m fine with that. It’s just about me getting more comfortable and being more vocal, and that carries over into interviews and everything like that.”

Bradley Chubb on Decision to Sign With Bills

After Miami released him, Chubb decided to stay within the AFC East division and signed with the Buffalo Bills. During a May 15 appearance on “Yahoo Sports Daily,“ Chubb explained his decision to sign with the Bills.

“Why Buffalo is a great question,“ Chubb told hosts Jason Fitz and Caroline Fenton. “I was honestly going through the free agency process for the first time, taking it how it came to me. I had different teams calling me up, and I felt like the Bills were the best team to help me reach my goal of winning the Super Bowl.

“They’ve been so close in the past, and as an organization, they want to get over that hump. They want to hold up that Lombardi Trophy, and that’s something I wanted to do. So our goals and our visions align with that, and I felt like it was the best spot for me.”