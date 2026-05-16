Ex-Dolphins Bradley Chubb Issues Clear Reason for Joining Bills

The Miami Dolphins‘ new front office made the decision this offseason to cut ties with Bradley Chubb. After the Dolphins traded for him in 2022, the veteran pass rusher had spent four seasons in Miami.

Nonetheless, with the Dolphins heading into a rebuild, it made sense for the team to release the player. After Miami released him, Chubb decided to stay within the AFC East division and signed with the Buffalo Bills.

During a May 15 appearance on “Yahoo Sports Daily,” Chubb explained his decision to sign with the Bills.

“Why Buffalo is a great question,” Chubb told hosts Jason Fitz and Caroline Fenton. “I was honestly going through the free agency process for the first time, taking it how it came to me. I had different teams calling me up, and I felt like the Bills were the best team to help me reach my goal of winning the Super Bowl.

“They’ve been so close in the past, and as an organization, they want to get over that hump. They want to hold up that Lombardi Trophy, and that’s something I wanted to do. So our goals and our visions align with that, and I felt like it was the best spot for me.”

Bradley Chubb Excited to Play Against the Dolphins

Moreover, with Chubb now a Bill, he will have the opportunity to face his former team twice in the upcoming 2026 NFL season. The pass rusher noted that he’s excited about playing the Dolphins and the Denver Broncos, two of his former teams.

“Two of my former teams, the Dolphins and the Broncos,” Chubb added, “The Dolphins are in the division, so we’re going to play them twice. That part will be fun, playing against two former teams. But I would say the game I have circled, to be honest, all of them, just to be a part of this team and be in and go to war with this team. I’m excited about that.”

Darren Waller Wants to Play This Upcoming Season

Another veteran player who left the Dolphins this past season is Darren Waller. The tight end came out of retirement and showed he can still play at a high level. Waller played 171 snaps, was targeted 34 times, and recorded 24 receptions, 283 receiving yards, and 6 touchdown receptions.

Moreover, the veteran pass catcher was asked whether he intends to continue his NFL career or hang up his cleats for good this time.

“I’ve been training since the day after the Super Bowl, five days a week, nonstop, for 12 weeks now,” Waller said during a May 14 appearance on “Yahoo Sports Daily.“ “So, I’ve been approaching it like I’m playing. I ain’t training like this for nothing, I’ll tell you that.”

Waller showed that, despite taking a season off, he can still contribute at a high level. The 33-year-old might not be what he was during his peak with the Las Vegas Raiders, but Waller showed that he can be an asset to a team.

It will be interesting to see if any team decides to sign him, as Chubb and Waller likely want to play on a team that can compete for a Super Bowl.