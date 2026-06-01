Ex-Dolphins 1,300-Yard WR Signs With Giants Alongside Odell Beckham Jr.

Two former Miami Dolphins wide receivers have joined the New York Giants in free agency. The NFC team recently hosted Juju Smith-Schuster and former Dolphins Odell Beckham Jr. and Braxton Berrios for workouts, before signing all three.

While Beckham Jr. returning to the Giants is a nice story and certainly will get the bigger headline, Berrios’ versatility, that he showed during his 2023 season in Miami, will provide a boost to New York’s wide receiver room.

The two receivers were briefly teammates in 2024, which turned out to be a disappointing season for the Dolphins and the receivers. Now, the two will hope for a better outcome with the Giants.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Signs With Giants

Braxton Berrios, 30, joined the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2023 season after previously spending four seasons with the Jets. In 2023, Berrios totaled 27 receptions for 238 receiving yards and a touchdown, while also serving as Miami’s primary kickoff and punt returner.

Following the season, the Dolphins re-signed Berrios; however, he struggled during the 2024 season. His role was reduced despite Beckham Jr. missing the early portion of the season with an injury. In six games, Berrios failed to record a reception and was then placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL.

Down the stretch that season, rookie wide receiver Malik Washington emerged as Miami’s third option at wide receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. After the season, Berrios would not be re-signed and then joined the Houston Texans.

With the Texans, Berrios appeared in only four games where he totaled six catches for 37 yards. During his seven-year NFL career, Berrios has 140 receptions for 1,360 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Possibilities of a Dolphins Reunion

Prior to Berrios joining the Giants, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart examined the possibility of the veteran returning to Miami. Poupart wrote:

“He signed with Houston in 2025 but only appeared in four games. Berrios’ days of being a receiver might be behind him, as most of his time on the field has been on special teams. With a double-digit number of wide receivers already on the roster, it’s unlikely the Dolphins will spend more money on the position unless it’s a major talent.”

Regarding his tenure in Miami, Poupart added:

“Braxton’s two seasons in Miami were a tale of ups and downs. 2023 was a solid year for Berrios, who had the third-most catches among wide receivers on the team behind Hill and Jaylen Waddle while also providing talent as a return specialist. In 2024, his season was cut short due to a torn ACL.”

While the Miami Dolphins appear to be taking a chance on veterans on minimum contracts, they have gone a different route than the Giants. With Smith-Shuster, Beckham Jr. and Berrios, the Giants have signed three players who are past their prime and whose best football is likely behind them. Miami is looking for players who failed to make much of an impact the first time around but, in theory, should be entering their prime with a fresh opportunity on a new roster.