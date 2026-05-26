Former Dolphins $99 Million Talent Expected to Return to NFL

Following a roster makeover, the Miami Dolphins appear to have question marks at most positions. Perhaps the biggest question mark surrounding the team’s depth is at the wide receiver position.

After trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos and releasing Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins have undoubtedly downgraded at the position this offseason. They replaced the pair of star receivers with veterans, who had primarily been secondary pieces on past teams, and third- and fifth-round rookies.

Now, a former Miami Dolphins receiver, who arrived with big expectations to the team a few seasons ago, is seeking an NFL return and one insider seems to believe it will happen.

Insider Believes Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Will Return to NFL

While hosting the Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero commented on the status of former star wide receivers who remain unsigned heading into the 2026 season. One of these receivers was Odell Beckham Jr., whose last NFL team was the Miami Dolphins, in what turned out to be a disappointing season.

Despite Beckham Jr. failing to impress with the Dolphins, and missing the entire 2025 season, where he was also suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy, Pelissero seems to believe Beckham Jr. will find a team as he said, “I do think somebody signs Odell at some point.”

Pelissero also said regarding Beckham Jr. “The last time we saw him on an NFL field was with Miami in 2024, and it just wasn’t a fit.”

Additionally, Beckham Jr. had been linked to a potential return to the New York Giants this offseason. Regarding the possibility of Beckham Jr. returning to the Giants, Pelissero said, “The fact that John Harbaugh keeps talking about it, but they’re not actually signing him, to me seems like they’re more trying to help Odell keep a market up.”

Pelissero stated that at this point in Beckham Jr.’s career, he would likely be signed to a veteran-minimum contract. The former Pro Bowl receiver has totaled over $99 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac.

Possibility of a Dolphins Reunion

With the Dolphins likely facing a lengthy rebuild, it does not appear likely the team would be interested in a veteran receiver who does not appear to have much left in the tank. The situation did not end well when Beckham Jr. was with the Dolphins in 2024, as he was released during the season.

Beckham appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and totaled a career-low 55 receiving yards without scoring a touchdown.

While Beckham certainly has more experience and pedigree than any receiver on the Dolphins roster, the team has expressed an intention to get younger on the roster, and signing Beckham would go against that.

Miami’s wide receiver room currently with veterans on minimum contracts such asJ alen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell and Terrace Marshall Jr. and receivers on rookie contracts such as Malik Washington, Tahj Washington, Chris Bell, Theo Wease Jr., Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Jr.

Training camp will likely determine who emerges as the starters and primary weapons for new quarterback Malik Willis.