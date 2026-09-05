Dolphins Newcomer Emerges as Surprise Fantasy Breakout

The Miami Dolphins do not have high expectations in the 2026 season. As head coach Jeff Hafley said, success will not be judged in terms of wins and losses but instead on whether the team improves and develops throughout the season.

That does not mean the Dolphins plan on being uncompetitive. There are certainly things to look forward to when it comes to this Dolphins season, in particular what could be an exciting rookie class. Unlike teams with Super Bowl aspirations, the Dolphins will rely heavily on rookies, as a large number of them will be starters.

As a result, one of those rookies has been identified as a potential fantasy football sleeper.

Miami Dolphins Rookie Named Fantasy Sleeper

Sports Illustrated’s Thomas Carrelli listed Caleb Douglas as one of the “Elite Fantasy Football Late-Round Wide Receivers”

Carrelli wrote of the Miami Dolphins rookie receiver: “The Dolphins have begun a remodeling of their offense. They brought in Malik Willis and operate with Malik Washington as their WR1 on paper. However, that wide receiver room is for the taking. Tutu Atwell was just traded, and Jalen Tolbert is nothing to impress. Instead, the rookies have the highest upside to become prime options. As Chris Bell only recently returned from injury, Douglas has been the highest praise of any Dolphins playmaker not named De’Von Achane.”

Carrelli added: “Douglas is among Jeff Hafley’s earliest additions to his blueprints for the Dolphins’ hopeful ascension. The common take is that Douglas enters 2026 as their WR2 and could become the consensus WR1 in due time. Malik Washington is good, but much more of a complementary in-space receiver. He flashes speed that will complement Douglas, who is a 6’4” bigger body to flank Washington’s east-to-west style.

If any Dolphin has low volatility and thus high upside, it will be Douglas. He is still ranked just my WR70, but has much more to gain among his ranked cohorts, such as Rashid Shaheed, Xavier Legette, and Keenan Allen. The numbers hand Douglas a 16-18% target share, but that can easily rise well past 20% if all goes well.”

Caleb Douglas’ Rookie Season

Douglas was Miami’s first wide receiver drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite being seen as a reach during the draft, he quickly emerged during training camp and became a starter.

Unlike most of the receivers drafted on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, Douglas will have his fair share of opportunities in his rookie season. After the Dolphins released Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle, the team lacked options for Willis.

Douglas impressed in training camp, and while many seem to believe that fellow rookie Chris Bell is the more talented of the pair, Bell was only activated toward the end of training camp.

In his rookie season, Douglas’ primary competition for targets will likely be Malik Washington, but as Carrelli mentioned, Washington primarily plays as a complementary receiver in the slot. Additionally, Washington has never totaled over 350 receiving yards in his career.

The counterargument for Douglas having a successful rookie season is he may end up lining up against the No. 1 cornerbacks for opposing defenses, and he reportedly struggled when that was the case during the final two weeks of Dolphins training camp.