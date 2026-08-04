Dolphins Rookie WR Emerges as ‘Best’ on Team as Training Camp Ramps Up

The wide receiver position is perhaps the one where the Miami Dolphins lost the most talent this offseason.

After four years, the team released All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill following his dislocated knee injury. The team then doubled down on rebuilding the wide receiver room as they traded away fan favorite wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a late first-round pick.

During the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dolphins prioritized finding their replacements. They added Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas in the third round, while drafting slot specialist Kevin Coleman Jr. in the fifth.

Now, as training camp is finishing its first week, one Dolphins receiver is earning rave reviews.

Miami Dolphins Rookie Impresses in Training Camp

The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly posted on X: “Caleb Douglas is talent wise the best receiver on this team. Can he clean up his drops?”

Douglas was Miami’s first wide receiver selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, although his selection was seen as somewhat of a reach, and drops were a big part of that. Despite being selected in the third round, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected him as a fifth- or sixth-round pick with the potential to be an average backup or special teamer.

Prior to the draft, Zierlein wrote of Douglas: “Douglas is a long, slender outside target with good production but uneven tape. He has enticing moments, showcasing his catch radius/ball skills on fades and deep throws. Douglas’ focus drops and an inability to win contested catches at a high enough rate can’t be overlooked, though. He shows quick acceleration for a tall receiver, but his top-end speed is relatively non-threatening to defenses. Douglas can expect to be crowded by NFL cornerbacks and forced to prove he can uncover. There are flashes to build on, but he’ll have to battle to make a roster as a backup.”

Fortunately, it appears that Zierlein’s scouting report does not resemble what occurred early in Miami Dolphins training camp. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted in his Dolphins training camp observations: “There’s a healthy buzz around the rookie receivers. Caleb Douglas was mentioned early and often when talking to people about the passing game. He should be a factor on slant routes and plays over the middle.”

Room for Improvement

Douglas emerging as a strong receiving option for the Dolphins is a positive sign. However, head coach Jeff Hafley still believes there is room for improvement from the rookie. Hafley told reporters, “He’s got a ways to go for what we expect of him.”

Despite this, backup quarterback Quinn Ewers appears confident in Douglas being an immediate contributor for the Dolphins as he told reporters, “He’s a young player that is going to end up making a lot of plays for us this year. He’s a big target. He’s fast. He’s got long strides. I feel really comfortable with him in the 50-50 ball. He’s a quarterback’s best friend, a receiver built like him.”

With the Dolphins having no true No. 1 wide receiver, Douglas could emerge as Miami’s primary receiving option for quarterback Malik Willis in 2026.