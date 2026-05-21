Dolphins Add 15-TD Running Back Amid De’Von Achane Injury

If there is one position the Miami Dolphins appear to be set at, it is the running back position, led by Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane, who recently signed a four-year extension to remain with the team through the 2030 season.

However, following Achane’s extension, Miami Herald writer Isaiah Smalls reported that Achane appeared to be dealing with an injury as worked off to the side during the team’s OTA sessions. Additionally, with the retirement of undrafted free agent running back Le’Veon Moss, the team needed additional running back depth heading into training camp.

As a result, the Dolphins signed former Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington, who had been released less than two weeks ago.

Miami Dolphins Sign Running Back

Washington had a tryout with the Miami Dolphins on May 20 and signed on May 21.

Regarding the signing, Miami Herald writer Barry Jackson posted on X: “Has spent past three seasons on Falcons practice squad after going undrafted; has some special teams snaps but no career carries. Joins Anthony Hankerson and Donovan Edwards in attempt to snatch a job from Jaylen Wright or Ollie Gordon Jr., behind De’Von Achane.”

Meanwhile, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote:

“Washington spent the past three seasons on the Falcons practice squad and appeared in one game in both 2024 and 2025. He didn’t take a snap on offense, getting 21 plays on special teams in those two games.

Washington spent the final weeks of the 2024 regular season on the Falcons roster and was signed to future contracts in both 2024 and 2026.

Washington went undrafted in 2023 after playing collegiately at New Hampshire and Southeastern Louisiana. His college highlight was scoring 15 touchdowns for SLU in the 2022 season.

Atlanta released Washington after signing four players who had tryouts to their rookie minicamp.”

Miami Dolphins Running Backs

Poupart later added in his article that while Achane was the sure thing to lead the running back room, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon were the front-runners to be the second and third string backs.

Wright, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has shown flashes of strong play in his young career. Last season, Achane suffered an injury early in the game against the New York Jets, which led to Wright taking over the starting position and totaling a career-high 107 rushing yards on 24 carries. Unfortunately, that did not repeat itself in his second start during the team’s season finale against the Patriots when he totaled only 23 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, Gordon, who was the top running back in college football during the 2023 season, was primarily used in short-yardage situations as he totaled a mediocre 2.8 rushing yards per attempt last season.

Regarding whether Carlos Washington can find a role behind Gordon and Wright, Poupart wrote:

“It’s not uncommon for teams to carry four running backs on the 53-man roster, so an opportunity does exist for the other three to earn a roster spot by shining in the offseason program and training camp, and that’s where Washington can hope to make his mark.”