Dolphins Release 4-Year NFL Veteran & Jets Starter After Minicamp

The Miami Dolphins have been active this offseason, but rather than improving their roster, the team’s new-look front office has focused on resetting the salary cap. While there are still some talented players in town, the Dolphins are likely going to labor through the 2026 campaign now that their rebuild is officially underway.

With several star players no longer in town, Miami has left no stone unturned when it comes to its efforts to find talented players who can be signed to cheap contracts. As a result, the Dolphins have taken fliers on several veterans over the past few months, but they recently decided to move on from former New York Jets starting offensive lineman Carter Warren, who was a part of that group.

Dolphins Release Offensive Lineman Carter Warren

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The Jets selected Warren in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he immediately carved out a role for himself with the team. While he only suited up for eight games, he made five starts for the team, indicating that he was a part of their future plans. However, in his sophomore season, Warren played in just six games, only one of which was a start.

Warren ended up being a part of the Jets’ final roster cuts last year, but he was quickly scooped up by the Atlanta Falcons. He didn’t take the field at all in 2025, though, as he spent the entire year on the Falcons’ practice squad. After the campaign ended, the Dolphins decided to sign Warren to a reserve/futures contract, giving them some depth at the offensive tackle position.

While Miami has holes across the board on its roster, its offensive line isn’t in awful shape. Still, the team wanted to take a closer look at Warren and see if it could tap into his potential. That won’t be happening, though, as the team released him with a waived/injured designation on Monday, cutting his time with the Dolphins short.

“The Miami Dolphins announced today they have signed safety Major Burns, released guard/tackle Kion Smith and waived/injured tackle Carter Warren,” the team announced on its official website.

Dolphins Still Have Good Depth Along Their Offensive Line

Losing Warren does deal the Dolphins a bit of a blow when it comes to their depth at the tackle position along their offensive line, but this group is still in good shape. Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson are currently penciled in as the starters, with Will Kacmarek, Charlie Heck, Seydou Traore, and Ben Sims working behind them as depth options.

Truthfully, Miami could use some help along its interior offensive line, as it’s one injury away from being in a tough situation. And considering how few proven playmakers this team has on offense currently, that is going to put more pressure on the o-line to protect Malik Willis under center and open running lanes for De’Von Achane and company. So now that Warren is gone, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Dolphins try to balance out their offensive line.