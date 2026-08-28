Dolphins Tabbed to Add ‘Promising’ Weapon for Malik Willis Before Week 1

With the Miami Dolphins trading away veteran wide receiver Tutu Atwell, it appears clear that the team did not get the desired contributions out of its veterans in the wide receiver room.

This offseason, the team signed wide receivers Tutu Atwell, Jalen Reagor and Terrace Marshall Jr. as they all had first- or second-round draft pedigree. While Atwell has returned to the Los Angeles Rams, the other two receivers appear to be long shots to make the team.

Despite some encouraging moments out of the rookie wide receiver trio of Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr., Miami’s receiver group remains inexperienced. Additionally, Bell has just returned to full practice this week, which calls into question how big his role will be when the regular season rolls around.

For those reasons, the team has now been linked to a former third-round pick who has had brief moments of success in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins Linked to Former Third-Round Pick Wide Receiver

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed the Miami Dolphins as a potential landing spot for the recently cut wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

Knox wrote: “The Cleveland Browns used two of their first three picks in the 2026 draft on receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

With those two in the fold, Cleveland decided it doesn’t have room for 2023 third-rounder Cedric Tillman Jr.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns will release Tillman.

The Tennessee product recorded just 833 yards in three seasons with the Browns, though it’s worth noting he often played in an underwhelming Cleveland offense.

The 26-year-old is still a promising 6’3″, 215-pound pass-catcher who did periodically flash for the Browns.

Tillman had 330 yards and three touchdowns in a five-game stretch late in 2024 before suffering a season-ending concussion.

Rebuilding teams with a lack of proven receiver depth should be willing to take a flier on Tillman.”

Tillman Jr.’s five-game stretch in the 2024 season proved he is capable of playing in the NFL and having success. However, poor quarterback play and a hamstring injury kept him from producing in the 2025 season.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers

In three seasons with the Browns, Tillman started 19 games. As Knox mentioned, his role on the team was likely to be diminished by the additions of Concepcion and Boston.

Perhaps taking a flier on the third-round pick is not a bad idea, especially as Chris Bell eases into Miami’s offense.

Regarding the Dolphins wide receiver room, The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly gave them a D grade. Kelly wrote prior to the Tutu Atwell trade: “Rookie receivers Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Jr. have had solid camps when healthy, but they are still cutting their teeth as professionals. Chris Bell began working his way back from the left knee injury he suffered in November, but hasn’t been cleared for contract yet. All three rookies will safely back it onto Miami’s 53-man roster, along with Malik Washington, who is a reliable slot receiver and return specialist. It’s anyone’s guess which veteran receiver – Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Jalen Reagor, Theo Wease Jr., Terrace Marshall or A.J. Henning lands likely the fifth spot for receivers on the 53-man roster, but Henning has been the top performer in camp’s first three weeks. Miami would benefit from claiming another young receiver with upside.”

Tillman likely fits the description of a young receiver with upside. Now, all that’s left is for Miami to show if they are interested.