Dolphins’ Chop Robinson ‘Super Excited’ About New Look D-line

The Miami Dolphins had a 2024 season riddled with injury. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaelen Phillips were just a few of the names that headlined the team’s unavailable list at times last season.

A new year brings new opportunities, and one of those opportunities 2024 first round pick Chop Robinson is particularly excited about. That is the opportunity to see a fully healthy defensive line unit.

“I’m super excited. Just imagining the three of us on the field at the same time,” Robinson told reporters, “or just me and JP (Jaelen Phillips), or JP and (Bradley) Chubb at the same time. It’s kind of hard for tackles to (say), ‘All right, you’ve got to study JP, you’ve got to study Chubb, you’ve got to study me.’”

Robinson, who had a very promising stretch to end his rookie campaign, continued gloating about what that potential defensive line unit could do to opposing offenses.

“And if we’re all on the field at the same time, it (can) kind of mess up the offense’s mind because they wouldn’t know what to do,” Robinson concluded.

Chop Speaks On His First Season

Chop Robinson didn’t find his first quarterback sack until the eighth game of his rookie season. But after getting home for the first time, Robinson would go on to rack up six sacks in the second half of the year. Highlighted by a four tackle, 1.5 sack performance in a win over the division rival New England Patriots.

“Week 9 on, Robinson posted 45 quarterback pressures, including 10 in the Dolphins’ Week 12 win against the New England Patriots,” recapped SI’s Dante Collinelli. “Robinson started to line up further outside of opposing tackles, allowing his patented speed and explosiveness to overwhelm offensive linemen.”

Robinson is ready to leave his rookie year in the past, however, as he switches his attention to year two.

“I enjoyed it a little bit, but it’s Year two, so whatever happened in the past, that doesn’t really matter anymore,” Robinson said. “I’m just focused on this year.”

As far as how that focus has manifested itself, Robinson had this to say about his approach to the 2025 offseason:

“For me it’s just doing the same things I was doing last year that led up to my success last year, but just being more keyed in on it and understanding, watching film, understanding what I’m watching, get more keys I can pick up on from the tackle or just the offense,” Robinson told those same reporters. “Then, for goals of mine, I just want to keep it to myself and just show the world and show myself.”

Chubb Remains A Veteran Presence For The Young Edge

Bradley Chubb tore his ACL on New Year’s Eve in 2023, and has not been seen between the lines since. For this reason, many football fans have entirely forgot about the two-time pro bowler.

Robinson got an opportunity to give Chubb his flowers, providing insight to the help he has provided behind the scenes.

“It’s kind of like the same thing he was doing when he was off the field with me last year, just tuning into the things that he was able to do,” Robinson said about Chubb. “Now that he can do everything, we’re just tuning it up again, but now we’re doing it together instead of him just being a mentor, a teacher. He’s still doing the same thing, being a mentor and stuff, but he’s also out there helping me perfect my craft.”

The cards are pointing towards Jaelen Phillips and Bradley Chubb making a full recovery for the start of the 2025 season.