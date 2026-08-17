Former First-Round Pick Turning Heads at Dolphins Training Camp

Success for the Miami Dolphins in 2026 will very likely depend on the contributions out of the team’s young players.

The lack of productivity from last year’s crop of young talent was a big reason why the team disappointed, as the newcomers failed to make up for the departure of some of the team’s veterans.

In 2026, the Miami Dolphins added 13 players in the NFL Draft, some of whom have already begun to impress. But in order for the Dolphins to truly be competitive, some of the young players that disappointed last season must get their careers back on track. Fortunately, that appears to be the case for one former Dolphins first-round pick.

Former Miami Dolphins First-Round Pick Impresses

Chop Robinson, who the Miami Dolphins drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has reportedly impressed during this year’s training camp. Robinson, who had a strong rookie season in which he registered six sacks over the final 10 weeks of the season, disappointed in his sophomore year.

The first-round pass rusher totaled only four sacks, while also recording half as many tackles for loss and quarterback hits as he did during his rookie campaign. Even with Miami trading pass rusher Jaelan Phillips during the 2025 season, Robinson failed to make the most of his opportunities.

However, Year 3 appears to be getting off to a good start. He was named the player of the day by Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart for his performance in Monday’s practice session. Poupart wrote: “The third-year edge continued his impressive (borderline spectacular) training camp showing by constantly getting around the edge, whether against Austin Jackson or when the Dolphins had tight end Greg Dulcich try blocking him.

While sacks in practice are highly subjective — some reporters are way more generous in handing them out than others — we had Robinson with two sacks and another pressure that forced an incompletion.”

Chop Robinson’s Training Camp

Monday’s practice continues a positive trend for Robinson, who was previously named the top performer of Dolphins training camp by The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly. Kelly wrote of Robinson: “Robinson, the Dolphins 2024 first-round pick, has been training camp’s top performer based on how impactful he has been during camp’s first nine practices. He’s clearly the type of pass rusher opposing offensive coordinators will need to scheme for, and it seems as if his bulked-up frame, and improved strength has allowed him to improve his edge-setting.”

Even during his impressive rookie season, Robinson struggled setting the edge, as he was graded as a below-average run defender by Pro Football Focus. However, during that season, he was also named a top-20 pass rusher in the NFL by PFF.

Last season, Robinson received a below-average grade in both pass rush and run defense. Robinson ranked 97th out of 115 qualified edge defenders by PFF in 2025.

Aside from trading Jaelan Phillips last season, the Dolphins also cut ties with Bradley Chubb this offseason, who led the team in sacks in 2025, which only adds to the importance of Robinson stepping up. Hopefully Robinson’s strong camp translates to the regular season.