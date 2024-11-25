Dolphins Veteran Speaks Out on Surging Rookie Chop Robinson

The college football regular season will end just after Thanksgiving. Around the same time is typically when NFL rookies can begin to experience issues with the length of the NFL season. But that doesn’t appear to be the case with Miami Dolphins 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson.

The edge rusher is arguably in the midst of the best 4-game stretch of his rookie campaign. In Week 12 versus the New England Patriots, he posted 1.5 sacks, 3 quarterback hits and 4 combined tackles. All of those were season bests for Robinson.

He also recorded the first 2 pass defenses of his career.

After the performance, Dolphins veteran defensive lineman Zach Sieler addressed how Robinson is thriving.

“A lot of guys talk about a rookie wall,” Sieler told reporters, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “I’ve seen him do everything he can to not let that happen.

“He’s only going up right now.”

Robinson appears to be “going up” in a hurry too. All of his 3.5 sacks this season have come in the past four games.

Chop Robinson Surging as Dolphins Push Toward Playoff Spot

Sieler isn’t the only teammate impressed with Robinson. Veteran left tackle Terron Armstead was also complimentary of the rookie’s recent progress the day before the Dolphins hosted New England.

“[Robinson] is scratching the surface of what he’s going to be,” Armstead said to the media. “His worth ethic, his ability to take what you give him, a coaching point, a tip or something that you see and apply it immediately is incredible.”

Armstead raved about Robinson’s professionalism as a rookie. That’s probably why Robinson is improving at the time of the season when so many first-year players begin to hit the “rookie wall.”

The Dolphins drafted Robinson during the first round at No. 21 overall in the 2024 NFL draft. In his first seven games, he had zero sacks and just 1 quarterback hit.

But his playing time increased in October, and that’s paid dividends in November.

According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Robinson has turned in his best performance of the season in back-to-back weeks. He earned an 86.4 PFF player grade in Week 11 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Robinson received a 91.5 PFF grade for his stellar day against the Patriots.

Robinson has posted a PFF grade of at least 70 in three consecutive weeks. In his first eight games, he earned that high of a grade just twice.

Thanks in part to Robinson’s surge, the Dolphins have won three in a row and sit just one position out of the final AFC wild card spot.

Dolphins’ Zach Sieler Improving Too

Robinson isn’t the only Dolphins defensive lineman hitting his stride as of late. Sieler also had a sack, which caused a fumble, in the 34-15 victory against the Patriots.

Sieler has registered sacks in back-to-back games. Three of his four sacks this season have come in his past five contests.

What came first, the chicken or the egg? Is Robinson receiving the opportunity to succeed because Sieler is returning to his 2023 form? Or is Robinson helping Sieler’s recent surge?

In all likelihood, it’s a little of both.

Sieler had 10 sacks with 22 quarterback hits in 2023. Both were, by far, career bests.

He only has 4 sacks and 9 quarterback hits this season. But the way Sieler is playing, he has a chance to get in the range of his 2023 totals by the end of the 2024 regular season.

According to PFF, Sieler has been Miami’s second-best defensive lineman this season. Only fellow veteran Calais Campbell has a higher season PFF grade.