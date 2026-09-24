Dolphins WR Chris Bell Suffers Knee Injury Setback Before Chiefs Game

Entering the season, the depth on the Miami Dolphins’ roster was among the primary concerns. While the team’s starting unit has also underperformed through the first two games, they were fortunate not to have to play with many backups as the team arrived in Week 1 relatively healthy.

After two weeks of football, injuries have begun taking a toll. Miami’s leading receiver, Caleb Douglas, has been absent from practice this week after he departed the team’s Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury. Following the game, Douglas was seen with a boot on his foot, which further cast doubt on his availability for the team’s Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Additionally, rookie wide receiver Chris Bell, who made a surprisingly fast recovery after suffering a late-season ACL tear in 2025, returned to the injury report as he deals with fallout from that injury.

Miami Dolphins Rookie Wide Receiver Listed on Injury Report

David Furones of the Sun Sentinel posted on X: “Caleb Douglas, Rob Beal again not seen participating at Thursday practice during media viewing.

Chris Bell (knee) mostly working on the side, but he did go in before viewing was over.

Chop Robinson again working in aqua jersey, so should be another full day of participation.”

Caleb Douglas, Rob Beal again not seen participating at Thursday practice during media viewing. Chris Bell (knee) mostly working on the side, but he did go in before viewing was over. Chop Robinson again working in aqua jersey, so should be another full day of participation. https://t.co/ruHGRKVKGd — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 24, 2026

Meanwhile, The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly posted on X: “Dolphins rookie receiver Chris Bell, who seemingly suffered a setback, is used to defying the odds”

Following Thursday’s practice, Bell gave an update on his status, as he said of his knee, “A little soreness, a little fluid in my knee. It’s been a little tight lately. I had to do some things to get better and they just want to be cautious with stuff like that. I feel better now, so I’m good.”

Regarding his status for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Bell said, “Yeah, I think I am, for sure.”

When asked when the issue popped up, Bell replied, “It kind of was the first game. I kind of pushed through it, but it’s nothing major.”

Bell, who did not record a catch during the team’s Week 2 loss against the 49ers, said of how it’s affected his play, “Sometimes my knee be a little stiff if I don’t warm up. I have to warm up a little more than usual.”

Dolphins Wide Receiver Injuries

As previously mentioned, Bell is not the only wide receiver who is currently dealing with an injury. Caleb Douglas has now missed back-to-back practices after his ankle injury on Sunday.

If Douglas is unable to play, veteran wide receiver Jalen Tolbert would likely be activated after he was a healthy inactive during the first two weeks of the season.

Despite Tolbert being lower on Miami’s depth chart, he does have the best season by a wide receiver out of anyone on Miami’s roster. In 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys, Tolbert finished with 610 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as he started 15 games. In 2025, Tolbert took a step back as he was moved down the depth chart following George Pickens’ joining the Cowboys.