Dolphins Release 21-Sack Former Top-Five Edge Rusher After Waiver Haul

The Miami Dolphins hauled in a massive seven players off of the waiver wire on Monday, one day after the deadline for each NFL franchise to trim their rosters down to 53 players.

The Dolphins claimed quarterback Brady Cook, rookie fifth round tight end Justin Joly, defensive backs Marcellas Dial, Reese Taylor and Julius Wood, along with offensive tackles Chukwuebuka Godrick and Jarrett Kingston.

Consequently, Miami had a lot of players to release to make room for their seven new additions. And one of the names that had to face the music was none other than former fourth overall pick Clelin Ferrell, who signed as a free agent with the team this past July.

Miami released edge Clelin Ferrell and cornerback A.J. Green III, and waived cornerback Ethan Bonner, tackle Marques Cox, wide receiver AJ Henning, edge Max Llewellyn and guard/tackle Josh Priebe. The team also waived/injured tight end Ben Sims. https://t.co/ujrnKKdmAU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2026

Dolphins Release Clelin Ferrell Amidst Eight-Man Cut

“Miami released edge Clelin Ferrell and cornerback A.J. Green III, and waived cornerback Ethan Bonner, tackle Marques Cox, wide receiver AJ Henning, edge Max Llewellyn and guard/tackle Josh Priebe. The team also waived/injured tight end Ben Sims.” Adam Schefter reported on Aug. 31.

The next most notable release was that of former fan-favorite and speed demon – at least according to former wideout Tyreek Hill – cornerback Ethan Bonner, who made the initial 53-man roster.

Ferrell has not had the NFL career that either he or the team who drafted him; the Las Vegas Raiders; would have expected or desired. After being a surprise selection at #4 overall – although he was a consensus top 15 pick in the draft – Ferrell struggled to maintain consistency as a pass rusher despite proving himself to a capable defender against the run.

Ferrell Has Not Met His Top-Five Pedigree

The 29 year old has been far from a total bust; post his four-year stint in Vegas he had two fairly decent years in San Francisco and Washington where he compiled a total of 7 sacks and 10 tackles-for-loss.

Upon returning to the Niners last season, Ferrell played 8 games out West, managing 4 sacks and TFLs apiece.

In his stead, Miami will move forward with fellow ex-Niner and former fifth round pick Robert Beal Jr. and the recently picked up ex-2021 UDFA Malik Herring, who was cut from the Titans on Sunday.