Dolphins Suffer Setback as $38 Million Talent Is Set to Miss Multiple Weeks

The Miami Dolphins roster features a large number of unproven players who are eager to make the most of their opportunity in 2026.

For better or worse, this Dolphins team will afford a new opportunity to plenty of rookies and veterans whose careers have not gone as they desired.

Due to Miami opting to improve their salary cap situation, the team signed veterans who failed to live up to their draft pedigree. The Dolphins hope these players can potentially use this opportunity to rebuild their stock in the league, and by doing so Miami may have found itself potential bargains.

Unfortunately, one of those players who recently signed with the team, and was expected to likely play a substantial role, suffered an injury that will keep him out for multiple weeks during training camp.

Miami Dolphins Defensive End Set to Miss Multiple Weeks

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques announced via X that Miami Dolphins defensive end Clelin Ferrell will miss multiple weeks with an injury.

The Dolphins signed Ferrell just as training camp was set to kick off. Ferrell, who fits the bill as a player with draft pedigree that did not live up to his draft status, was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Despite this, Ferrell has proven himself to be a capable role player as he has appeared in 58 games throughout his seven-year career, and totaled over $38 million in career earnings.

Ferrell began last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, before being released during the season. The defensive end would then sign with the San Francisco 49ers for the second time in his career. He appeared in eight games for the 49ers down the stretch last season, where he totaled four sacks. Additionally, Ferrell played in both of San Francisco’s playoff games; however, he did not register a sack in either game. Despite his decent statistical output, Ferrell received a below-average grade in both pass rush and run defense from Pro Football Focus.

Regarding his role with the Dolphins, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote:

“Ferrell turned 29 on May 17, making him an ideal candidate for the Dolphins to take a shot at what almost assuredly was a very low cost, likely a minimum veteran salary or thereabouts.

Given when he signed and the fact he’ll be playing for his fourth different team in three years, Ferrell likely has to be viewed as a long shot to make the Dolphins’ 53-man roster.”

Miami Dolphins Defensive Ends

While Ferrell has the most experience out of the current crop of Miami Dolphins defensive ends, the fact that he’ll miss a significant portion of training camp does diminish his roster possibilities. As mentioned previously, Poupart viewed him as a long shot to make the final roster, and that was prior to his injury.

Regarding the defensive ends room, Poupart wrote: “Chop Robinson logically is a slam dunk to make the 53, and free agent pick-ups Josh Uche and David Ojabo also figure to be on the roster, but it’s pretty wide open beyond those three for probably two additional spots.

The other edge defenders on the roster are veteran Cameron Goode, free agent newcomer Robert Beal Jr., rookie seventh-round pick Max Llewelyn, Seth Coleman rookie free agents Rodney McGraw and Mason Reiger, and rookie fourth-round pick Trey Moore, who is listed as an edge/linebacker on the roster.”