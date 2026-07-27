Dolphins Add Former First-Round Pick Before Training Camp

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins roster underwent a dramatic transformation. They parted ways with most of its high-priced veterans, as new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan opted for a different approach to team-building.

Unlike previous general manager Chris Grier, who had a tendency to go after big names in free agency and the trade market, Sullivan has spoken publicly about preferring a draft-and-develop method. Unfortunately, Sullivan’s philosophy will likely take time to transform itself into winning in Miami.

As things stand, the Dolphins lack playmakers on the roster and proven veterans with success. Due to the team’s cap situation, Miami decided to address their need for veterans by going after players who are in search of bounceback seasons. Now, as the team heads into training camp, they have added yet another veteran who fits that mold.

Miami Dolphins Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Miami Dolphins announced they signed former Oakland Raiders first-round pick Clelin Ferrell. The Raiders drafted Ferrell with the fourth-pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Raiders player failed to live up to his draft status as he has never totaled more than five sacks in a season. However, he has proven to be a capable role player over the past few seasons.

Regarding his signing, DolphinsTalk’s Julian Deini wrote:

“He has recorded 11 sacks over his past 3 campaigns, more than he had in his entire time with the Raiders. The 49ers signed Ferrell after their defense was plagued with injuries. This was his second stint with the team. In just 8 games with 0 starts, he recorded 4 sacks and played over 40 percent of defensive snaps.

Ferrell has a powerful frame, weighing over 260 pounds. His playstyle relies heavily on inside rush moves and a heavy anchor. His lack of high-end athleticism hurt him as a young player, given his smaller bag of pass-rush moves. With the 49ers, he registered 17 starts in 2023 and impressed the league with his development.”

The Dolphins previously had interest in former Bills edge rusher A.J Epenesa, as they brought him in for a workout; however, the veteran ended up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miami Dolphins Edge Rushers

Regarding the edge rusher room, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala previously wrote:

“While the Dolphins have added some talent back to their group of edge rushers, the room, as a whole, still lacks a true home-wrecker that puts fear in the hearts of opposing offensive coordinators, offensive tackles and quarterbacks.”

Ferrell’s addition does not change the fact that the team is still missing a true home-wrecker; however, he does provide some valuable experience to a relatively weak position on Miami’s roster.

Meanwhile, Kyle Crabbs wrote of Ferrell’s addition and fit in Miami:

“Ferrell, who has posted 21.0 career sacks, joins a pass rush room that features Chop Robinson, Joshua Uche, and David Ojabo as some of the top veterans on the roster. Robinson and Uche have both referenced playing a little heavier in Miami this season. Ferrell’s addition seems to signal a continued intent for that kind of presence on the edge.

Ferrell’s best quality is his heavy handedness, which can show up on the edge and allow him to reset the line of scrimmage. He’s not quite a bursty, twitchy rush threat like Robinson or Uche are at their best. But he’s a legitimate 300-400 snap candidate who raises the floor of what we should expect from the Dolphins’ edge group this season. That’s hard to be upset about for a late July signing.”