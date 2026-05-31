Dolphins Add 21-Touchdown Weapon for Malik Willis in Projected Trade

After trading Jaylen Waddle and releasing Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins lack proven receiving options to support new quarterback Malik Willis. Despite being a four-year veteran, Willis has started only six NFL games, and will need all the support possible if he is going to thrive with the Dolphins in 2026.

Unfortunately, Miami’s skill players do not appear promising and no player on the roster has a season with over 650 receiving yards in the NFL. The team did add some rookies at the position, but none of them are proven or were even Day 1 draft picks.

As a result, a potential trade idea has the Dolphins landing a former second-round pick who has totaled 21 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 receiving yards in his NFL career.

Miami Dolphins Projected to Add Tight End

ESPN’s Seth Walder proposed a hypothetical trade in which the Miami Dolphins exchange a fourth- and sixth-round picks for Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet.

Regarding why Miami would make that trade, Walder wrote:

“The Dolphins might be rebuilding, but they still need talent, especially to give quarterback Malik Willis a chance. Kmet would immediately be the presumptive starter in a trade like this, adding value to Miami’s offense as a receiver and as a blocker. The receivers currently on Miami’s roster combined for 73 receptions and 888 receiving yards last season.”

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin wrote on the Bears’ perspective from Walder’s trade offer. She wrote:

“Walder’s offer from the Dolphins would give Chicago the best value. DraftKings Sportsbook set Miami’s over/under at 4.5 wins, meaning those fourth- and sixth-round picks could come higher in the draft order. That’s enticing, especially because Chicago is sitting out of the fifth round after trading its selection for Bradbury.

Kmet will be 29 by the time his contract expires in 2027. A trade, while unexpected, would allow the Bears to come away with something if they let him walk as a free agent.”

Potential Miami Dolphins Trade

Regarding the hypothetical trade, DolphinsTalk’s Jesse Cinquini wrote:

“The Dolphins should jump at the opportunity to acquire Kmet from the Bears if it arises, just maybe not at the exact price point that Walder outlined. Multiple draft picks is a lot to give up for a team that’s made it clear from the top down that it’s looking to rebuild through the draft. Also, Kmet is on the heels of far from his best season, as while he did certainly contribute a whole lot (347 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns), he was ultimately outshined by then-rookie Colston Loveland, a first-round pick last year.

Kmet is just one of the many players the Dolphins could pursue in the coming months as they look to bolster their offense from a talent standpoint. Maybe he will end up in Miami or maybe he won’t, but it’s clear that quarterback Malik Willis needs more help around him in some form or fashion.”

While the Dolphins do need playmakers, adding a tight end seems unlikely, since that is one of the few positions Miami has invested in. Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly noted that tight end Greg Dulcich, who Miami re-signed this offseason, has been the No. 1 target for Malik Willis in OTAs. Additionally, the team selected tight end Will Kacmarek in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.