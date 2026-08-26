Dolphins Sign Former Bears Running Back After Recent Release

The Miami Dolphins are winding down their training camp action, and while they are focused on preparing for their preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, the team is hard at work figuring out what their 53-man roster is going to look like. Over the next few days, dozens of players are going to get released as Miami trims its roster down.

While the Dolphins don’t have to do this immediately, the front office has been active recently in preparation for its roster cuts. In a surprising change of pace, though, Miami actually brought a new face to town on Wednesday morning, as they signed former Chicago Bears running back Coleman Bennett in free agency.

Dolphins Sign Coleman Bennett in Free Agency

Much has been made about the lack of playmakers Miami has on offense, but if there’s a position it is well-stocked at, it’s running back. De’Von Achane is one of the best players at this spot in the league, and both Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II have flashed their potential early on in their respective careers.

Gordon has had an odd summer, though, as he hasn’t looked all that great on the field, and he is currently dealing with a rib injury. While Donovan Edwards also looms as an extra layer of depth at this position, the team felt it needed more help at running back, which prompted them to scoop up the South Florida native Bennett after he was cut by the Bears.

An undrafted rookie, Bennett put himself on the radar of NFL teams with a strong season for the Kennesaw State Owls in 2025 (157 CAR, 764 YDS, 4 TD, 27 REC, 314 YDS, 3 TD). Things didn’t work out for him with the Bears, but he’s going to have an opportunity to find a role for himself with the Dolphins after getting scooped up in free agency on a one-year contract.

“Miami Dolphins are signing RB Coleman Bennett to a one-year deal,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X. “Bennett was with the Chicago Bears this preseason, and now returns to South Florida, where he grew up.”

Dolphins Take Flier on Coleman Bennett as Training Camp Winds Down

There’s no hiding from the fact that it would take a miracle for Bennett to find a spot on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster. As a promising young running back, though, Bennett could carve out a role for himself on the practice squad if he shows himself well over the next couple of days, so while the timing is a bit unusual, he’s going to have opportunities during his stint with the team.

Miami’s strategy when it comes to employing its starters in its preseason finale is still unknown, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bennett get a lot of snaps, as the coaching staff will want to see what he can bring to the table. A roster spot is probably already out of the question for Bennett, but he could secure a practice squad spot for himself if he catches the attention of Jeff Hafley and company.