Dolphins Claim Quick, Tough WR With Starting NFL Experience Off Waivers

The Miami Dolphins made another adjustment to their preseason roster Tuesday. This time, they directly swapped one receiver for another.

By doing that, the Dolphins landed a 26-year-old wideout with six-games of NFL starting experience and versatility to play special teams.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Miami successfully claimed wideout Ryan Miller off waivers from the New York Giants.

Miller signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He spent parts of three seasons with the Buccaneers, playing 25 games. Tampa Bay waived Miller in December, who then went to the Giants via the waiver wire.

In 25 games with Tampa Bay, Miller posted 14 catches, 162 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He started three contests in 2024 and three more during 2025.

During the NFL draft process, Miller received a strong endorsement for his quickness and toughness.

“Miller is an intriguing prospect who needs to prove he can uncover in the slot against substantially better competition,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in 2023. “He’s quick accelerating into routes but needs to become more elusive from the break point.

“He’s tough on contested catches, but he struggles with focus drops and bringing in off-frame tosses.”

To make room for Miller’s waiver claim, the Dolphins released Tahj Washington.

Dolphins Claim WR Ryan Miller Off Waivers

Although he was most recently with the Giants, all of Miller’s NFL experience during the regular season has come with the Buccaneers.

During the 2024 campaign, Miller earned a career high in playing time. He had 12 receptions, 128 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets. Miller received those opportunities playing 275 offensive snaps. He also had 131 special teams snaps that season.

Last year, his offensive snaps dropped but his playing time on special teams increased. He had 205 special teams snaps versus 123 on offense.

Miller finished the 2025 campaign on the Giants roster. He didn’t appear in a game for New York.

Dolphins WR Depth Entering Preseason Finale

With four days remaining until roster cutdown day, Miller is now one of 12 receivers on the Dolphins roster. The group faces the tall task of not only replacing Tyreek Hill but also Jaylen Waddle this season.

Miami released Hill and traded Waddle this past offseason.

On the team’s unofficial depth chart, the Dolphins have wideouts Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert and Caleb Douglas on their first-team offense. Tutu Atwell and Jalen Reagor are two notable receivers on the second-team offense.

The Dolphins also have wideouts Theo Wease Jr., Donaven McCulley, Terrace Marshall Jr., AJ Henning, Kevin Coleman Jr., and Chris Bell on the roster with Miller.

The Dolphins will play their final preseason game Friday. Kickoff will be 7 pm ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami against the Atlanta Falcons.

The roster cut deadline will be about two days later at 6 pm ET on Sunday, August 30. All teams must get their rosters down to 53 players by that deadline.