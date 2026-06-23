Commanders, Dolphins Get Clear Message on 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk

The Miami Dolphins‘ wide receiver group is drawing a lot of question marks from the national football media. As a result, the Dolphins are in the conversation about how to improve the position, despite this being Season 1 of a rebuilding team.

While there have been takes about Miami going the free-agent route, the Dolphins could look at the trade market to find a veteran wideout. As for what player Miami could look at, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that San Francisco 49ers‘ Brandon Aiyuk is a fit for the Dolphins and the Washington Commanders.

Regarding a potential trade, Knox noted that a potential trade for Aiyuk would see the Niners receive a 2028 seventh-round pick.

“If a team wants to add San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk, it can likely do so at a bargain price,” Knox wrote in a June 22 article. “His relationship with the 49ers soured last offseason amid his recovery from a season-ending 2024 knee injury. San Francisco voided Aiyuk’s 2026 guarantees and had made it clear that he’s on the trade market…

“The question is whether any teams will be truly interested in Aiyuk, even at a bargain price. It remains unclear just how Aiyuk’s recovery has progressed, and he didn’t exactly paint himself as a positive influence when he publicly attacked the 49ers earlier this month… If a team is willing to take a chance on Aiyuk, it’ll be getting a player who topped 1,300 yards in 2023 and who is still just 28 years old.”

Brandon Aiyuk Wants Move to the Commanders

Nonetheless, while Knox mentions the Dolphins, it appears Aiyuk has his mind set on joining the Commanders, whenever the Niners do decide to release him. In the 16-second clip, Aiyuk was cheering on the Commanders as if he were a player on their team.

“Man, what’s up everybody? I had a great Father’s Day,” Aiyuk said in the video (h/t OurSF49ers). “And before I lay down and go to bed tonight, I just wanted to say, go Commanders! Go Commanders, man. Go Commanders! Raise hell! Take command!”

Could the Dolphins Go the Free Agent Route to Find a WR?

While Knox believes the Dolphins should go the trade route, CBS Sports’ Mike Renner sees Miami heading to the free agent market.

“I think Stefon Diggs, the person, would want to most go to the Miami Dolphins for a couple of reasons: One, obviously, he infamously likes to spend time in Miami, but two, he could still be a number one wide receiver there,” Renner said on the June 17 edition of “CBS Sports HQ.”

“If he goes pretty much anywhere else in the NFL, he’s a two, he’s a three, he’s an afterthought. But you look at this Dolphins receiving corps. There is no one stopping Stefon Diggs from getting the bulk of the targets. You got Jalen Tolbert, you got Tutu Atwell, you got Malik Washington, and then you got three rookies who were drafted in the third round or later.

“It’s basically, he signs there, he is their best option. Now, they’re probably going to run a lot. They may not be a high-volume passing offense, but for Stefon Diggs himself, at nearly 33 years old now, he could still be the guy somewhere in Miami.”