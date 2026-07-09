Cowboys, Dolphins Get Compelling Jordyn Brooks Trade Idea

While the Miami Dolphins parted ways with several notable players this offseason, including Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Tua Tagovailoa, while also trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, they made sure to keep a few key pieces in place as the franchise begins its rebuild.

De’Von Achane and Aaron Brewer received contract extensions to be part of the Dolphins‘ rebuild under general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley.

Nonetheless, there’s one player with his future in limbo and whether he will be part of the group that this new regime moves off from or extends to be a part of this rebuild and that’s linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Wynston Wilcox of FanSided has the Dolphins trading Brooks, and he put together a trade pitch involving the Dallas Cowboys. In his trade idea from a July 8 article, Wilcox has Miami receiving offensive tackle Tyler Guyton and a 2027 seventh-round pick while the Cowboys get Brooks.

Why Jordyn Brooks Makes Sense for the Dallas Cowboys

Last season with the Dolphins, Brooks played 985 total snaps on defense, leading to a 77.8 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he recorded 124 solo tackles, 16 total pressures, and four sacks while having eight missed tackles.

Wilcox explained why Brooks would make sense for the Cowboys as Dallas is looking to bounce back this season and be a playoff contender. As a result, the Dolphins linebacker would fill their need on defense.

“The Cowboys need a linebacker that can create havoc all over the field, especially when it comes to creating plays on run defense,” Wilcox wrote. “This feels like a move that would probably happen closer to the NFL trade deadline if Brooks ultimately goes to Dallas.

“The Cowboys are going to see what their young players do through the preseason and evaluate if it’s worth turning to more stability. Once they’re hovering around a playoff spot, they’ll make a desperate move, and that feels like this. Don’t be surprised to see Jerry Jones pull the trigger.”

Dolphins Urged to Flip Jordyn Brooks for Assets

Meanwhile, the Dolphins would add Guyton, a 2024 first-round pick entering his third NFL season, giving Miami another young building block for its rebuild. Last season, he played 650 total snaps, leading to a 57.5 overall PFF grade.

Moreover, he allowed 31 total pressures, two sacks, and six QB hits to opposing pass rushers while committing seven penalties during the season.

Whether it’s getting a former first-round pick or draft picks for next season, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report is another person who believes that Miami should flip the linebacker for assets that can help in the future.

“On the other hand, Brooks is Miami’s best player,” Sobleski wrote in a June 16 article. “He’s coming off an All-Pro season after leading the NFL in total tackles.

“Even so, he’s on the last year of his current deal and likely looking for a significant contract extension. The Dolphins can trade him and capitalize now instead of waiting for him to leave later.”