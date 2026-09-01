Former Cowboys First-Rounder Lands With Dolphins Days Before Season Opener

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to reshape their roster ahead of the 2026 regular season. Miami made seven waiver claims after roster cuts and added defensive end Malik Herring, while also making several corresponding moves to create room for the new additions.

The Dolphins are looking for depth across multiple position groups before opening the season against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 13. That process has now brought another former first-round pick into the organization, giving Miami an opportunity to evaluate a defensive lineman with previous NFL experience.

Mazi Smith began his career with the Dallas Cowboys before moving to the New York Jets last season. His latest move keeps him in the AFC East and gives the Dolphins another defensive tackle option as they prepare for Week 1.

Dolphins Take Chance on Mazi Smith as Raiders Opener Nears

The #Dolphins have signed former #Cowboys 1st-round DT Mazi Smith to their practice squad. Smith was recently released by the #Jets but will stay in the AFC East. https://t.co/ckliPQKUVF pic.twitter.com/J8x3ejQL9O — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 1, 2026

NFL insider Ari Meirov reported on X that the Dolphins have signed Mazi Smith to their practice squad. Smith was recently released by the Jets after spending part of last season with New York.

The Cowboys selected Smith with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He spent a little more than two seasons in Dallas before being sent to the Jets as part of the blockbuster trade involving defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Smith appeared in eight games last season, including three with the Jets. In his NFL career, he has recorded 57 tackles and two sacks in 42 games.

His move to Miami gives the Dolphins another experienced defensive tackle to evaluate. The team has dealt with injury questions along the defensive line, including Kenneth Grant, who was working on the side at Monday’s practice.

Grant has been dealing with a leg injury and could begin the season on injured reserve with a designation to return.

The Dolphins have also been managing injuries involving other players, including tight end Will Kacmarek.

Smith’s arrival comes with Miami’s season opener less than two weeks away. The Dolphins will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Sept. 13.

The team will now have an opportunity to assess Smith within its defensive system and determine whether he can provide additional depth during the season.

Smith’s addition is part of a much larger roster-reshaping effort by Miami.

Dolphins’ Week 1 Challenge Comes With Raiders Still Figuring Out Their QB

The Raiders enter the matchup with three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster: Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza, and Aidan O’Connell. Las Vegas has not officially named its Week 1 starter.

Cousins has the strongest case based on experience and had the best preseason of the three. Raiders.com’s roster analysis noted that he completed nearly 77% of his passes in two preseason starts, throwing for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, represents the Raiders’ long-term plan. Las Vegas has emphasized giving him valuable reps alongside Cousins and O’Connell as he adjusts to the NFL.

O’Connell adds another option because of his starting experience, making the decision less straightforward.

That uncertainty could affect Miami’s preparation for the September 13 opener. The Dolphins know their opponent but may not know until closer to kickoff which quarterback they will face.

Cousins would bring veteran experience, while Mendoza would put the No. 1 pick into one of Week 1’s notable storylines.

O’Connell provides Las Vegas with another starting-caliber quarterback.

For Miami, Mazi Smith represents another opportunity to add defensive depth and develop a former first-round pick. For Las Vegas, the quarterback decision remains unresolved as both teams prepare for a season filled with significant changes.