Cowboys Emerge in Trade Idea for Dolphins’ $51.3 Million Veteran

The Miami Dolphins are off to a 0-2 start in what is a rebuilding year for the team. Moreover, several young players are getting firsthand experience that will better serve the team down the road.

Nonetheless, with the 0-2 start comes trade speculation as to what players could be available if the right offer came to general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. One of the veterans on the team who was in trade speculation this past offseason was Jordyn Brooks.

Despite the speculation, Miami signed Brooks to a three-year, $51.3 million contract extension in July. As a result, Dolphins management appears to see the veteran linebacker as a pillar in this rebuild.

Still, Wynston Wilcox of FanSided believes the Dolphins could be open to trading Brooks for the right price and put together a trade pitch involving the Dallas Cowboys.

In a Sept. 24 article, Wilcox’s pitch centered on Brooks and a 2027 seventh-round pick (via the New York Giants) heading to Dallas, while Miami gets linebacker Dee Winters and a 2027 sixth-round pick (via the Pittsburgh Steelers).

“Yes, the Miami Dolphins just extended him this past offseason and they don’t have the depth in the linebacker room,” Wilcox wrote. “That said, the Dolphins are far from contenders this year and could see value in trading off one of their better players for draft capital or a younger player in the same position.”

Cowboys Urged to Get Aggressive in Trade Market

Furthermore, Wilcox notes that the Cowboys need to be aggressive and try to mold their team into an NFC contender, as they are 1-1 to start the season.

“Dallas has to seriously consider this move if they want to remain in the contender conversation,” Wilcox added in his article. Dallas has a solid young prospect in Jaishawn Barham, so they may not need to make this big of a swing.

“That said, it’s not a bad idea to finally have some comfortability in the linebacker room either. The Cowboys have been scrambling to find consistency with their linebackers. Brooks gives them credibility and reliability as they need immediate reinforcements.”

Jordyn Brooks Might Be Too Valuable for Dolphins to Trade

After extending Brooks in the summer, it wouldn’t make too much sense for the Dolphins to trade him, barring an offer that Miami can’t turn down. The linebacker is a leader, and mentoring the young players on this team might be more valuable than what any team can offer in a trade.

One of the players Brooks has under his wing is rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Right before the season began, Brooks shared the growth he’s seen in Rodriguez through training camp and the preseason.

“Jacob is a rookie vet,” Brooks told reporters on Sept. 1. “He’s already seasoned. Whatever he was doing at Texas Tech, he was doing the right things. He came in very knowledgeable of the game, very mature and just ready to go. So, he’s just gotten better and better since OTAs, honestly. I’m excited to see his growth and what he does this year.”

It will be interesting to see, come the trade deadline on Nov. 10, if there are any potential offers for Brooks. For now, though, he’s a leader on a rebuilding team.