Jacob Rodriguez Handed Strong Message Before Dolphins-Raiders

The Miami Dolphins will be counting on several rookies to take prominent roles in the 2026 NFL season as the team enters Year 1 of its rebuild. Moreover, the contest against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 presents an opportunity for rookies like Jacob Rodriguez to get off on the right foot.

Miami’s promising linebacker will look to translate his production with the Texas Tech Red Raiders to the Dolphins. Rodriguez put together a dominant 2025 college football season, finishing with an overall PFF grade of 93.3.

Furthermore, he finished the year with 81 solo tackles, added four total pressures and one sack as a blitzer, and allowed an 82.7 passer rating when targeted in coverage. He was also credited with 17 missed tackles across the season.

Ahead of the Week 1 game against the Silver and Black on Sept. 13, veteran linebacker Jordyn Brooks shared the growth he’s seen from Rodriguez through training camp and the preseason.

“Jacob is a rookie vet,” Brooks told reporters on Sept. 1. “He’s already seasoned. Whatever he was doing at Texas Tech, he was doing the right things. He came in very knowledgeable of the game, very mature and just ready to go. So, he’s just gotten better and better since OTAs, honestly. I’m excited to see his growth and what he does this year.”

Jordyn Brooks Looks to Play Big Role for Dolphins Rookies

Moreover, Brooks shared what he learned from previous players that can help him serve as a mentor to young players like Rodriguez.

“I learned that it’s a challenge,” Brooks added. “We got a bunch of young guys, and they need guidance. It’s just like a baby needs his mother, in a sense, but they need that guidance. Watching [Zach] Sieler have to carry that weight last year, it’s not easy, and we got to do it again this year.

“Like I said earlier, that’s the challenge that we’re up for. I think that we are the right vets to be in that position to help these guys because we’ve walked those shoes. We’ve been burned many times in this game, so I’ve got a lot of knowledge to give to the young guys to help them. Like I said, I’m up for the challenge.”

Jacob Rodriguez on Transitioning to the NFL

Recently, Rodriguez spoke with the NFL Network and shared an update on his transition from college to the pros.

“I think everybody thinks about the NFL and how it’s super hard to get into and super hard to stay in,” Rodriguez told Cameron Wolfe and Steve Smith Sr. on Aug. 3. “If you get rid of all the stuff that’s incorrect, fall in line and do the right thing, and do the simple things the best, you’ll put yourself in a good position.

“If you’re the best at walkthroughs, the best at taking notes in meetings and the best at doing the small things, you don’t have to do all these other things [and] if you just do the simple things the best, I think you’ll stay around for a long time.”