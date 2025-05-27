Did This Cryptic Jalen Ramsey Tweet Just Answer All Our Questions?

The Miami Dolphins have been blasted all off season for the teams handling of their super stars. The two greatest talents on the roster, Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey, have been involved in trade talks since the final game of the 2025 season. It has the feel of a soap opera Dolphins fans can’t turn off.

The latest development in the story, however silly and mundane, might seriously spell the end to the drama. It comes from a Jalen Ramsey X post that hit the timeline just a few hours ago.

“5…,” the post read.

Yes, seriously, that’s it.

Before you laugh it off, here’s why that number is significant. Not only is it his current jersey number for the Fins, but it represents the amount of days left before the June 1st trade designation.

In short, many deals will be made around the league on June 1st because that is the day that contracts essentially become transferrable. It’ll be a difference of millions of dollars for the Miami Dolphins cap if the team waits five more days to make the move.

That is why, all signs in the four character tweet, point to the fact that the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey have knowledge of a move in place that will be finalized in five days.

Exactly How Much Money Will Miami Save

There is always an incomprehensible amount of technicalities involved when it comes to the working of a super-star contract. That is the case for Jalen Ramsey who is still coming fresh off of a three year $72 million extension in 2024.

All numbers are come from Over the Cap, and in this particular case, a trade coming in the last four months would have cost the Dolphins 25 million dollars. That is because all bonuses and guaranteed money would have been due immediately.

However, the post June 1st designation makes the team eligible to break up these guarantees. This means the 25 million will be paid to Ramsey over the course of the next four year. This results in cap space savings totaling nearly 75 million dollars dating all the way to 2029.

So while it is easy to criticize the front office’s handling and timing of the announcement, it is easy to see why sometimes these things need to be waited out.

What Can The Fins Get For Ramsey

The real commodity in this deal for the Dolphins is getting out of the Jalen Ramsey contract (that they notably just awarded him).

As is the case for most trades of this nature, the Miami Dolphins are expected to receive only a single day three pick for the player who will have a Hall of Fame case when he’s all said and done.

Think about Amari Cooper, an aging super star who was traded out of a decent contract. In return the Dallas Cowboys received only a 2022 fifth round pick a sixth round swap.

A round four pick is considered best case scenario for Miami as they get ready to end the Jalen Ramsey era.