Dolphins Cut Ties With Explosive Defender After Preseason Game

The next few weeks of Miami Dolphins football will feature a large number of roster moves. As evidenced by the team’s 20-7 loss against the Washington Commanders in Miami’s first preseason game, the depth on this roster is lacking.

After getting out to a quick 7-0 lead after an impressive drive by the team’s starting unit offensively, Miami struggled to get anything going and appeared overmatched on both sides of the ball.

While panicking over one preseason game is likely not the way to go, it did mark the end of one player with the team.

Miami Dolphins Cut Ties With Cornerback

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins posted on X: “Roster Moves | We have signed quarterback Mark Gronowski and inside linebacker Cam Riley.

We have also placed guard/tackle Jamaree Salyer on the injured reserve list and waived/injured cornerback Ethan Robinson.”

Robinson signed with the Dolphins after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie cornerback then impressed in the preseason as he registered a game-clinching interception against the Detroit Lions.

Despite his performance, Robinson was waived prior to the regular season. He was then brought back to the team’s practice squad before being elevated to the active roster in the final stretch of the season. He appeared in two games for the Dolphins, as he played nine special teams snaps.

Robinson was elevated to the roster after special teams ace Elijah Campbell suffered an injury. At the time of his elevation, the Dolphins posted on their website: “Robinson entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami in 2025 and spent the offseason program and training camp with the Dolphins. He finished his collegiate career at Minnesota (2024), where he started 13 games and recorded 42 tackles (29 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.”

After signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, Greg Creese mentioned his explosiveness as he wrote for the Aqua & Coral report: “Robinson’s 42-inch vertical jump at Minnesota’s Pro Day was two inches better than the NFL Combine-best by a cornerback in 2025 and just an inch shy of S Nick Emmanwori’s combine-best mark.

His explosion numbers overall were outstanding as he also had a 10-7 broad jump.”

Miami Dolphins Secondary

Robinson was a long shot to make Miami’s 53-man roster, especially considering he was signed by the previous front office.

Fortunately for Miami, Dolphins on SI’s Jacob Westendorf seemed to like what he saw out of the team’s defensive backs during their preseason loss. Westendorf gave them a B+ grade, as he wrote: “The Dolphins did not get the test they could have gotten by facing former Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, but if you’re going to be facing a backup, a team could do worse than having to face Marcus Mariota.

Mariota has plenty of experience from his time in Tennessee, but threw just two passes before giving way to Sam Hartman after sustaining an apparent knee injury. Hartman was forced to dink and dunk his way down the field, and the Dolphins were able to pick off one of his passes when Marco Wilson took the ball away in the first quarter.

Wilson is fighting for a spot on the back of the depth chart, so making splash plays is a good way to get noticed by the coaching staff.”