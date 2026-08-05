Dolphins Cut Ties With 27.5-Sack Pass Rusher as Training Camp Ramps Up

While the Miami Dolphins do not appear to have high expectations for the 2026 season, that does not mean they will not have a competitive training camp.

After a roster makeover this offseason, the Dolphins focused on bringing in cheap veterans or young players to fill out their team. Due to the large number of additions, that meant a lot of players would have to compete to be a part of Miami’s final 53-man roster.

Unfortunately for one of the players brought in this offseason, his Dolphins journey has apparently come to an end.

Miami Dolphins Cut Ties With Linebacker

The Miami Dolphins announced via X: “Roster Moves | We have claimed tight end Jeremiah Franklin off waivers from New England and signed defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah.

We have also waived edge Seth Coleman-Lyles and placed defensive lineman Rene Konga on the injured reserve list.”

Coleman was Miami’s first official signing since announcing Jeff Hafley as the team’s head coach in the offseason.

Coleman spent the 2025 offseason program and training camp with the Seahawks after being an undrafted free agent signing. He then spent the season on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad. In college, Coleman played at Illinois, where he appeared in 56 career games with 42 starts in six seasons, recording 183 tackles (106 solo), 15.5 sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Prior to his release, SBNation’s Kevin Nogle wrote of the expectations for Coleman: “Primarily playing as a rush linebacker at Illinois, Coleman proved he has the potential to make it at the NFL level, likely working as a rotational player with special teams responsibilities. In Miami, he will likely have to adjust to playing with his hand in the dirt as a 4-3 defensive end. If he can make an impact in camp and the preseason, Coleman could fight his way onto the 53-man roster as a depth option if needed, but it is a massively uphill battle.

Coleman is most likely a camp body who is battling to make the practice squad when the season starts.”

Unfortunately for Coleman, it appears a practice squad spot is unlikely after his release early in training camp.

Miami Dolphins Pass Rushers

Perhaps Miami’s decision to move on from Coleman stems from the recent addition of former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell.

Ferrell, who was previously selected with the fourth-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had been on four different teams prior to joining the Dolphins. Despite failing to live up to his draft status, he has proven capable of being a depth piece. Ferrell has registered 21 sacks in 58 career games.

Regarding Miami’s pass rushers, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “The Miami Dolphins sent Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2025 trade deadline and released Bradley Chubb earlier this offseason, allowing him to sign with their AFC East rivals – the Buffalo Bills.

While the Dolphins have added some talent back to their group of edge rushers, the room, as a whole, still lacks a true home-wrecker that puts fear in the hearts of opposing offensive coordinators, offensive tackles and quarterbacks.”