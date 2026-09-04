Dolphins Share Update on Promising Rookie Safety

The Miami Dolphins currently have Dante Trader Jr. and Zayne Anderson atop the depth chart at safety, but a fifth-round pick is expected to play a big role.

Rookie safety Michael Taaffe has positioned himself for ample playing time due to a strong performance in training camp.

“He’s picked up the scheme really quick,” coach Jeff Hafley told reporters, including Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He’s one of our best communicators back there, and I think that’s really important when you play defense because those guys, as things move and there’s motions and there might be something that’s double called or he has to get to a certain check, he’s very confident for a young guy and he’s very loud.”

Miami selected Taaffe with the No. 158 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He played his college ball at the University of Texas.

Miami Dolphins Depth Chart Update: Safety Michael Taaffe Poised For Major Opportunities

Miami has an extremely young group in the secondary. As Jackson notes, the safeties on the roster have just five career starts between them. Trader is the most tenured of the group. He’s in his second season with the team. The former University of Maryland standout made three starts as a rookie in 2025.

Taaffe has emerged as a leader on the back end of the defense. He’s been outspoken, despite his inexperience as a professional.

“Usually when a guy is loud, it projects confidence,” Hafley said, relayed by Jackson. “I think there’s a comfort level for the other guys when he’s back there because they can get lined up really fast. The other thing is he’s got really good body control and balance and he’s very rarely out of position, which I think helps him a lot.”

Anderson has appeared in 47 games across his five-year NFL career. The majority of his reps have come on special teams. He began his career as a linebacker with the Kansas City Chiefs. Anderson has played for the Green Bay Packers for the past three years.

Taaffe Prepared to Take On Significant Role

Taaffe lacks NFL size, clocking in at 6’0″ and 190 pounds. He’s plans to work around those deficiencies by consistently being at the right place at the right time.

“Do my job really, really well,” he said. “That’s what I remind myself every single day. If I can do my job really really well, all those other things will take care of itself. If you run down really really fast, and know what you’re looking at the right time, know where your feet are at the right time, you’ll be able to play this game as long as you want at a really high level.”