Dolphins to Start ‘Extremely Mature’ Rookie at Linebacker

The Miami Dolphins‘ depth chart will feature a standout rookie at linebacker for the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders following a strong performance in the preseason.

The Dolphins are expected to start Jacob Rodriguez at middle linebacker after releasing Tyrel Dodson over the weekend. Head coach Jeff Hafley heaped praise on the first-year player when he addressed reporters after the roster came into focus.

“Jacob is extremely mature and has very quickly become a pro,” Hafley said, relayed by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “You get here early and you go down to the weight room and he’s stretching at 5:30 in the morning. He’s doing everything that [veterans do]. He has a great deal of confidence in himself.”

Jordyn Brooks and Willie Gay Jr. should start on either side of Rodriguez. Miami lost rookie Trey Moore to left ankle surgery, opening a spot for Gay.

Miami Dolphins Depth Chart Update: Jacob Rodriguez Poised to Start at Middle Linebacker

Miami selected Rodriguez with the No. 43 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old out of Texas Tech University was the third linebacker selected in the draft. The two backers taken ahead of Rodriguez were both top-10 selections. The New York Giants used the fifth overall pick on Arvell Reese out of Ohio State University. Two picks later, the Washington Commanders grabbed fellow Buckeye Sonny Styles.

Rodriguez began his college career at the University of Virginia. After earning scant playing time with the Cavaliers, he moved on to Texas Tech. Rodriguez was a steady contributor over his first two seasons with the Red Raiders. He broke out as a star player in his final two seasons. Rodriguez led the Big 12 with 77 tackles in 2024. He repeated the feat with a conference-leading 63 tackles last season. Rodriguez paced the country with seven forced fumbles in 2025. The ball skills attracted Miami to the young linebacker.

“He’s really physical, knows where to be, very instinctive,” Hafley said. “He’s good in coverage; he’s able to get his hand on the football quite a bit.”

Rodriguez Earning the Respect of Veteran Dolphins

Despite his youth, Rodriguez has earned the respect of older teammates. He’s quickly picked up the responsibilities of playing linebacker at the highest level.

“It’s hard to play as a rookie; he’s capable of handling [assignments],” Hafley said. “There’s a mutual respect; even vets on the team would tell you he’s got something to him.”

With Moore out, the Dolphins will have to lean on Rodriguez, Gay, and first-year player Jackson Woodard. The team could opt to add more linebacker depth in free agency.