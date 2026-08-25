Dolphins May Lose Rookie Linebacker For Rest of Season

The Miami Dolphins revealed concerning news about rookie linebacker Trey Moore ahead of the team’s final preseason game.

Head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters, including Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that Moore will have surgery on his injured left ankle. Moore was knocked out of the Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants with the injury.

Hafley did not rule out Moore for the year, but he did not guarantee a return in 2026, either. “Hopefully he will be back at some point this season, but it will be awhile,” Hafley said.

Miami Dolphins News Update: Rookie Linebacker Trey Moore Headed For Ankle Surgery, Season in Doubt

Miami selected Moore with the No. 130 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was a candidate to start at left outside linebacker this season. Details have yet to be released about the specifics of the injury or the surgery. The fact that Moore is going under the knife in late August means he’ll have an uphill battle to return this year.

This article will be updated…